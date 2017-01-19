WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The Wiiliam Eve Memorial how will we do in 2017? Thread

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com The Wiiliam Eve Memorial how will we do in 2017? Thread

 
Post a reply

Re: The Wiiliam Eve Memorial how will we do in 2017? Thread

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 7:51 am
Sal Paradise User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 14947
Location: On the road
DHM wrote:
Last year a lot of teams worked out Wigan's attacking structure. They misfired a lot. They are unimaginative when their structures are shut down and go to a muscle game. They also had some outstanding individuals who turned up when needed. It was enough last season against frankly disappointing opposition to squeeze out a turd of a winning season.


They had a lot of injuries that disrupted their play - a really good attack is very difficult to defend against - as Gotcha mentioned Leeds in 2005 and the first year under McClennan played some stunning attacking rugby and without a great defence won the majority of their games.

If you have a good attack you will have a good proportion of the ball that makes life much easier.
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

Re: The Wiiliam Eve Memorial how will we do in 2017? Thread

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 10:05 am
SmokeyTA Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22072
As I said in the Burrow thread, Last year our defence regressed a bit, our attack regressed massively. We conceded 99 points more than 2015 but scored 354 fewer and that includes a terrible 5 game spell where we conceded 38, 28, 52, 40, 52.

A good defence keeps you in games, your attack can be appalling for 70mins but if your defence has kept you in it, you attack can fire for 10 minutes and win you a game. A good attack makes a good defence much easier.

Our big problem last year was that we didnt really have the game management to help our defence (good long kicking, repeat sets) or the knowledge to build attacks (our last tackle options were terrible) which often left us chasing games and having to try the long range or spectacular which increase the chance of dropped ball, which gave us poorer field position and made defending harder. Whatever his physical issues about his speed and size, i liked the way Lilley learned adapted to this as the season went on.
http://www.pngnrlbid.com

bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.

Re: The Wiiliam Eve Memorial how will we do in 2017? Thread

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 5:26 pm
DHM User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu May 25, 2006 4:13 pm
Posts: 8442
Location: Garth's Darkplace.
Barrie's Glass Eye wrote:

Now I've read read your post, we appear to be saying the same thing, apologies. .


No worries.
"Well, I think in Rugby League if you head butt someone there's normally some repercusions"

Re: The Wiiliam Eve Memorial how will we do in 2017? Thread

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 5:30 pm
DHM User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu May 25, 2006 4:13 pm
Posts: 8442
Location: Garth's Darkplace.
Sal Paradise wrote:
They had a lot of injuries that disrupted their play - a really good attack is very difficult to defend against - as Gotcha mentioned Leeds in 2005 and the first year under McClennan played some stunning attacking rugby and without a great defence won the majority of their games.

If you have a good attack you will have a good proportion of the ball that makes life much easier.


Wigan had a solid game to fall back on, much like us in years past when we had injuries. We lost too many leaders on and off the pitch to keep us ticking over. The team effectively fell apart as a unit.
Tough times, more to come.
"Well, I think in Rugby League if you head butt someone there's normally some repercusions"

Re: The Wiiliam Eve Memorial how will we do in 2017? Thread

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 1:42 am
BrisbaneRhino User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 7987
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
The more structured your style the more you can adapt to injuries. Whenever you lose key players performance will drop, but less so if everyone at least tries to play the same way when in the same position.

Last season it really felt at times as though BM and whatever senior players had no idea what was going wrong or how to fix it. Like it or not, that sort of team implosion is the responsibility of the coach first and foremost.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BrisbaneRhino, C O Jones, lionarmour87, Snowy and 63 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,507,19256575,6974,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  