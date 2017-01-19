DHM wrote: Last year a lot of teams worked out Wigan's attacking structure. They misfired a lot. They are unimaginative when their structures are shut down and go to a muscle game. They also had some outstanding individuals who turned up when needed. It was enough last season against frankly disappointing opposition to squeeze out a turd of a winning season.

They had a lot of injuries that disrupted their play - a really good attack is very difficult to defend against - as Gotcha mentioned Leeds in 2005 and the first year under McClennan played some stunning attacking rugby and without a great defence won the majority of their games.If you have a good attack you will have a good proportion of the ball that makes life much easier.