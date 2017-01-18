DHM wrote: I also agreed with Clearwing, see the post. What argument do you want to flip? I stated a simple fact, you have to score to win a game - is this not correct? I also said that attack and defence are all one, I used the word intertwined. Do you disagree? You can't defend for 80 if you don't exert any pressure when you have the ball. Likewise you can't win trophies with a shoot out every week. And yes, you are spot on regarding last tackle plays.

I was suggesting that while you said you'll have a lot of pressure on your defence if you can't attack, similarly there will be a lot of pressure on on your attack if you are conceding a shedload. Probably leading to more pushing passes and dropped ball etc.Now I've read read your post, we appear to be saying the same thing, apologies. I was trying to argue the suggestion that fixing our attack would mean we'll be fine this season. It'll help, but some of our basic defence was terrible. Unable to slide, unable to control a ruck. I believe traditionally defence is easier to fix than attack also.