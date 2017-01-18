WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The Wiiliam Eve Memorial how will we do in 2017? Thread

Re: The Wiiliam Eve Memorial how will we do in 2017? Thread

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 8:27 pm
ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9247
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
DHM wrote:
One thing is absolutely certain, you cannot win a game at all if you can't score.


Wigan scored the second fewest points in the regular season just in front of us by 36 which works out at less than a goalkick per game, yet were 2 points off top. But they had the 2nd best defence so pretty much the opposite of Cas (2nd best attack, 2nd worst defence).

Wigan might not be as entertaining as Cas but an 18-16 scrappy win will do more for your league position than a 36-34 loss no matter how entertaining those tries were in defeat.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: The Wiiliam Eve Memorial how will we do in 2017? Thread

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 9:05 pm
Gotcha User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14643
ThePrinter wrote:
Wigan scored the second fewest points in the regular season just in front of us by 36 which works out at less than a goalkick per game, yet were 2 points off top. But they had the 2nd best defence so pretty much the opposite of Cas (2nd best attack, 2nd worst defence).

Wigan might not be as entertaining as Cas but an 18-16 scrappy win will do more for your league position than a 36-34 loss no matter how entertaining those tries were in defeat.


But did they win a game when not scoring?
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.

Re: The Wiiliam Eve Memorial how will we do in 2017? Thread

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 9:08 pm
tad rhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19582
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
its immaterial. you need both to win anything. a good defence and effective attack

Re: The Wiiliam Eve Memorial how will we do in 2017? Thread

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 9:38 pm
Mark Laurie Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Oct 05, 2015 7:21 pm
Posts: 659
Think this thread may need renaming

The Carpet Carriers - how will our Roman settlement dwelling cousins fare in 2017?

Answer - better than us IF they can improve D. Last year some super football but could not stop a pig in a passage when playing good teams.

Re: The Wiiliam Eve Memorial how will we do in 2017? Thread

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 9:44 pm
Gotcha User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14643
Mark Laurie wrote:
Think this thread may need renaming

The Carpet Carriers - how will our Roman settlement dwelling cousins fare in 2017?

Answer - better than us IF they can improve D. Last year some super football but could not stop a pig in a passage when playing good teams.


Incorrect. They need to improve nothing to fair better than us. They would have to regress significantly to match us.

But as quite fairly put earlier in thread, it was about Cas and not us. Nobody disagrees on the point of improving defence to win a trophy, but with an attack so good, winning matches is not a problem, and hence why the prediction is to be up there. I always maintain 2005 when Leeds were truelly at their greatest, the best team by miles. We lost both major finals, but the rugby was superb. Trophy's are not the be all and end all. Performances like Leeds last year however turns many away.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.

Re: The Wiiliam Eve Memorial how will we do in 2017? Thread

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 9:57 pm
DHM User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu May 25, 2006 4:13 pm
Posts: 8440
Location: Garth's Darkplace.
Barrie's Glass Eye wrote:
I know you can't win if you don't score, but I agree with Clearwing, that if Cas had been Leeds I'd have been entertained and frustrated in lequal measure. I can just as easily flip your comment that conceding more points puts more pressure on your attack. Our defence last season was sloppy and permanently on the back foot for a variety of reasons including our poor attack.

If I wanted a team to compete, I would 100% prefer my defence to be the solid Base on which to build. That's with my coach hat on, obviously I take your point on entertainment.

I actually think the single biggest thing Leeds could do to improve both attack and defence is improve on our last tackles plays. I lost count of the amount of times last season where we chose to bypass kickers and try and go Harlem Globe Trotters, even in our own half. :SHOOT:


I also agreed with Clearwing, see the post. What argument do you want to flip? I stated a simple fact, you have to score to win a game - is this not correct? I also said that attack and defence are all one, I used the word intertwined. Do you disagree? You can't defend for 80 if you don't exert any pressure when you have the ball. Likewise you can't win trophies with a shoot out every week. And yes, you are spot on regarding last tackle plays.
"Well, I think in Rugby League if you head butt someone there's normally some repercusions"

Re: The Wiiliam Eve Memorial how will we do in 2017? Thread

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 10:05 pm
DHM User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu May 25, 2006 4:13 pm
Posts: 8440
Location: Garth's Darkplace.
Gotcha wrote:
But did they win a game when not scoring?


Last year a lot of teams worked out Wigan's attacking structure. They misfired a lot. They are unimaginative when their structures are shut down and go to a muscle game. They also had some outstanding individuals who turned up when needed. It was enough last season against frankly disappointing opposition to squeeze out a turd of a winning season.
"Well, I think in Rugby League if you head butt someone there's normally some repercusions"

Re: The Wiiliam Eve Memorial how will we do in 2017? Thread

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 10:10 pm
DHM User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu May 25, 2006 4:13 pm
Posts: 8440
Location: Garth's Darkplace.
tad rhino wrote:
its immaterial. you need both to win anything. a good defence and effective attack


That usually produces entertaining rugby as well.
"Well, I think in Rugby League if you head butt someone there's normally some repercusions"

Re: The Wiiliam Eve Memorial how will we do in 2017? Thread

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 10:35 pm
Norman Stanley Fletcher User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 02, 2008 7:18 pm
Posts: 2249
Location: Going straight
2016 was the worse year quality wise since the inception of Super League, and I'm not saying that because we were schnitzel either. The game as a whole is very stale at the moment.
[watching Mackay testing the curry in the prison kitchens]
Fletcher: Course, he sees 'imself as an authority on curry, he does, on account of where he was stationed in the army.
Rudge: Where? India?
Fletcher: No, Bradford.

Re: The Wiiliam Eve Memorial how will we do in 2017? Thread

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 7:12 am
Barrie's Glass Eye Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Sep 26, 2011 9:28 pm
Posts: 882
DHM wrote:
I also agreed with Clearwing, see the post. What argument do you want to flip? I stated a simple fact, you have to score to win a game - is this not correct? I also said that attack and defence are all one, I used the word intertwined. Do you disagree? You can't defend for 80 if you don't exert any pressure when you have the ball. Likewise you can't win trophies with a shoot out every week. And yes, you are spot on regarding last tackle plays.


I was suggesting that while you said you'll have a lot of pressure on your defence if you can't attack, similarly there will be a lot of pressure on on your attack if you are conceding a shedload. Probably leading to more pushing passes and dropped ball etc.

Now I've read read your post, we appear to be saying the same thing, apologies. I was trying to argue the suggestion that fixing our attack would mean we'll be fine this season. It'll help, but some of our basic defence was terrible. Unable to slide, unable to control a ruck. I believe traditionally defence is easier to fix than attack also.
