DHM wrote: One thing is absolutely certain, you cannot win a game at all if you can't score.

Wigan scored the second fewest points in the regular season just in front of us by 36 which works out at less than a goalkick per game, yet were 2 points off top. But they had the 2nd best defence so pretty much the opposite of Cas (2nd best attack, 2nd worst defence).Wigan might not be as entertaining as Cas but an 18-16 scrappy win will do more for your league position than a 36-34 loss no matter how entertaining those tries were in defeat.