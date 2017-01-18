WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The Wiiliam Eve Memorial how will we do in 2017? Thread

Re: The Wiiliam Eve Memorial how will we do in 2017? Thread

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 12:48 pm
ThePrinter
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9246
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Gotcha wrote:
What their results were during an injury crisis the year before as zero relevance as far as I am concerned.


Likewise for Leeds :)

Gotcha wrote:
As for winning silverware to prove themselves, is just complete and utter rubbish too.


I know that's why I didn't say it.

Gotcha wrote:
How many times have Cas won silverware during there existence? Infact people do realise there is only four teams that have won a super league title since it started? do we write Warrington off aswell because of that?


Cas don't need to have won silverwear to prove themselves, a good winning record against the top 4 and a defence that isn't the 2nd worst in the league are thing they need to prove though.

Gotcha wrote:
And I really think they could face floods as bad as noah, and would still finish higher up the table than most others.


Extremely unlikely for any team.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: The Wiiliam Eve Memorial how will we do in 2017? Thread

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 1:20 pm
Sal Paradise
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 14944
Location: On the road
As long as a team scores more points in a game than they concede they will win - how many points you concede is irrelevant

At the end of the weekly rounds in 2016 they were 6th - they had conceded 64 points more than Leeds but they had scored 213 points more.

Therein lies the difference only Warrington scored more points than Cas to end of the weekly rounds.

I know which style of rugby I would prefer to watch
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

Re: The Wiiliam Eve Memorial how will we do in 2017? Thread

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 1:27 pm
Old Feller
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Apr 25, 2007 6:59 pm
Posts: 5219
Sal Paradise wrote:
...

Therein lies the difference only Warrington scored more points than Cas to end of the weekly rounds.

I know which style of rugby I would prefer to watch


At last, a sensible comment during the whole of this tedious, repetitive debate.
My prediction for 2014.
1. Giants 2. Saints 3. Wigan 4. Rhinos 5. Wolves 6. Dragons 7. Hull 8. Salford
9. Hull KR 10. Widnes 11. Bulls 12. Cas 13. Wakefield 14. London

Re: The Wiiliam Eve Memorial how will we do in 2017? Thread

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 3:58 pm
ThePrinter
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9246
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Sal Paradise wrote:
As long as a team scores more points in a game than they concede they will win - how many points you concede is irrelevant


Clearly is relevant otherwise why weren't they in the top 4 last year? Because they conceded more than they scored on too many occasions.

Sal Paradise wrote:
At the end of the weekly rounds in 2016 they were 6th - they had conceded 64 points more than Leeds but they had scored 213 points more.


Good for them, did they get awarded the Super League title for finishing ahead of us?

Sal Paradise wrote:
Therein lies the difference only Warrington scored more points than Cas to end of the weekly rounds.


And Warrington and three others finished ahead of them so clearly their defence cost them even if you think it's irrelevant.

Sal Paradise wrote:
I know which style of rugby I would prefer to watch


And if they introduce bonus points to the league table for 'Entertainment value' then that might be relevant. They won't win games and titles because you find them more entertaining than others.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: The Wiiliam Eve Memorial how will we do in 2017? Thread

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 4:13 pm
Barrie's Glass Eye
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Sep 26, 2011 9:28 pm
Posts: 880
Imo, you will never win anything in any sport if you are not able to defend and are quite happy to rely on simply scoring a boatload of points. This rings especially true in playoff based sports as defence seems to ramp up towards the back end.

It comes down to how you look at the game, while I, like everyone, love watching good attacking team, I also can't ignore defence. Often times I would say a good defensive play is more exciting or crowd lifting than an offensive one. After all it is half of the game.

Re: The Wiiliam Eve Memorial how will we do in 2017? Thread

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 5:25 pm
DHM
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu May 25, 2006 4:13 pm
Posts: 8437
Location: Garth's Darkplace.
Barrie's Glass Eye wrote:
Imo, you will never win anything in any sport if you are not able to defend and are quite happy to rely on simply scoring a boatload of points. This rings especially true in playoff based sports as defence seems to ramp up towards the back end.

It comes down to how you look at the game, while I, like everyone, love watching good attacking team, I also can't ignore defence. Often times I would say a good defensive play is more exciting or crowd lifting than an offensive one. After all it is half of the game.


One thing is absolutely certain, you cannot win a game at all if you can't score.

If you can't attack then sure as $h1t you're going to have to do a lot more defending. Defence and attack are totally intertwined, stats on the two tell a poor story and are of limited value. What we saw last season was a team that was clueless with the ball, scrambled well but at times - usually critical ones - capitulated defensively.
Simple arguments are made by simple people.
"Well, I think in Rugby League if you head butt someone there's normally some repercusions"

Re: The Wiiliam Eve Memorial how will we do in 2017? Thread

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 5:28 pm
DHM
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu May 25, 2006 4:13 pm
Posts: 8437
Location: Garth's Darkplace.
Also, we forget sport is about entertainment. When we won the treble in 2015 we did it in some style. Cuthbertson was a revelation and the team played some terrific rugby for the majority of the season. Brilliant attacking play saw us steal the game from Hudds to win the LLS, and the GF was a fantastic game of rugby to watch. And not just because it was for a trophy.
"Well, I think in Rugby League if you head butt someone there's normally some repercusions"

Re: The Wiiliam Eve Memorial how will we do in 2017? Thread

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 6:04 pm
Clearwing
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5589
Sal Paradise wrote:
At the end of the weekly rounds in 2016 they were 6th - they had conceded 64 points more than Leeds but they had scored 213 points more.

Therein lies the difference only Warrington scored more points than Cas to end of the weekly rounds.

I know which style of rugby I would prefer to watch


I really enjoyed Cas's attacking play and some of the wins they managed last year.
BUT if it had been Leeds I reckon I'd have been entertained and frustrated in equal measure.
Way superior to us last year yet way inferior to our 2015 vintage.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Re: The Wiiliam Eve Memorial how will we do in 2017? Thread

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 6:11 pm
DHM
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu May 25, 2006 4:13 pm
Posts: 8437
Location: Garth's Darkplace.
Clearwing wrote:
I really enjoyed Cas's attacking play and some of the wins they managed last year.
BUT if it had been Leeds I reckon I'd have been entertained and frustrated in equal measure.


I'd take that over bored and disappointed. But I understand your point and agree.
"Well, I think in Rugby League if you head butt someone there's normally some repercusions"
