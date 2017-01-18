Sal Paradise wrote: As long as a team scores more points in a game than they concede they will win - how many points you concede is irrelevant

Sal Paradise wrote: At the end of the weekly rounds in 2016 they were 6th - they had conceded 64 points more than Leeds but they had scored 213 points more.

Sal Paradise wrote: Therein lies the difference only Warrington scored more points than Cas to end of the weekly rounds.

Sal Paradise wrote: I know which style of rugby I would prefer to watch

Clearly is relevant otherwise why weren't they in the top 4 last year? Because they conceded more than they scored on too many occasions.Good for them, did they get awarded the Super League title for finishing ahead of us?And Warrington and three others finished ahead of them so clearly their defence cost them even if you think it's irrelevant.And if they introduce bonus points to the league table for 'Entertainment value' then that might be relevant. They won't win games and titles because you find them more entertaining than others.