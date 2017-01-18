WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The Wiiliam Eve Memorial how will we do in 2017? Thread

Re: The Wiiliam Eve Memorial how will we do in 2017? Thread

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 8:35 am
ThePrinter





Sal Paradise wrote:
Didn't Widnes beat Leeds within the final 12 rounds?


Should've read 10, not 12.




Re: The Wiiliam Eve Memorial how will we do in 2017? Thread

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 8:44 am
RHINO-MARK





ThePrinter wrote:
Because McDermott has won titles, that's much different "achievement" than finishing outside the playoff spots comfortably. True the table doesn't lie that's why I pointed out that it read 9 points adrift.....that doesn't lie and it's a big jump for them to make.

Once again I notice how the violins come out for Cas' injuries on here. People say we'll get them again with the age of out players but they may well suffer similar again as they have a similar chunk of their squad at the 30+ years old mark.

No violins whatsoever from my pov exactly the opposite i use it as proof that with a good "Flexible & adaptable Coaching set-up that Teams can still play some good RL & make the top 8.
As for them getting injuries to their 30+ players who says they won't? What we do know is they have improved their squad further & proved they can adapt we haven't.
Also 9pts isn't that big a jump they are quite capable of beating the top 4 once each then beating Leigh at home (last years equivelent if losing to HKR)& its done.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: The Wiiliam Eve Memorial how will we do in 2017? Thread

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 9:00 am
ThePrinter





RHINO-MARK wrote:
No violins whatsoever from my pov exactly the opposite i use it as proof that with a good "Flexible & adaptable Coaching set-up that Teams can still play some good RL & make the top 8.
As for them getting injuries to their 30+ players who says they won't? What we do know is they have improved their squad further & proved they can adapt we haven't.
Also 9pts isn't that big a jump they are quite capable of beating the top 4 once each then beating Leigh at home (last years equivelent if losing to HKR)& its done.


Are they capable of beating the top 4 though? Even we picked up more wins over the top 4 in the regular season than they did.




Re: The Wiiliam Eve Memorial how will we do in 2017? Thread

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 9:05 am
ThePrinter





And people keep going on that we can't cope with injuries. We clinched the treble with Aiton, Ward, JJB and Sutcliffe all missing and Leuluai reduced minutes due to his heart issue. We didn't cope well last year because of our preseason, something no other team had to deal with with their injury situations aren't comparable.




Re: The Wiiliam Eve Memorial how will we do in 2017? Thread

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 9:23 am
SmokeyTA




this is Powells 4th year at Cas and they haven't broken through, there is a decent chance that Powell has taken them as far as he can.


bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.

Re: The Wiiliam Eve Memorial how will we do in 2017? Thread

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 10:02 am
Gotcha





ThePrinter wrote:
Are they capable of beating the top 4 though? Even we picked up more wins over the top 4 in the regular season than they did.



They didn't need to, they simplay took the points off us with ease. Another easy 6 points for them this season to come. Bet they wish they could play us every week.


Re: The Wiiliam Eve Memorial how will we do in 2017? Thread

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 11:06 am
William Eve





Gotcha wrote:
They didn't need to, they simplay took the points off us with ease. Another easy 6 points for them this season to come. Bet they wish they could play us every week.

Another season like last year (particularly against Cas) and this fixture will become Leeds Cup Final.

Re: The Wiiliam Eve Memorial how will we do in 2017? Thread

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 12:07 pm
ThePrinter





Gotcha wrote:
They didn't need to..


They do need to though if they're going to make the Top 4. Again how Cas will do isn't solely dependant on what they do/rate against us even though you just keep going back to that.




Re: The Wiiliam Eve Memorial how will we do in 2017? Thread

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 12:19 pm
Gotcha





ThePrinter wrote:
They do need to though if they're going to make the Top 4. Again how Cas will do isn't solely dependant on what they do/rate against us even though you just keep going back to that.


I don't keep going back to it. I have stuck my neck out and said they will be top 4. Simply because they have a far better squad, a far better coach, and are far better prepared than 8 other teams in Super League. What their results were during an injury crisis the year before as zero relevance as far as I am concerned.

As for winning silverware to prove themselves, is just complete and utter rubbish too. How many times have Cas won silverware during there existence? Infact people do realise there is only four teams that have won a super league title since it started? do we write Warrington off aswell because of that?

And I really think they could face floods as bad as noah, and would still finish higher up the table than most others.

Users browsing this forum: ADAMJLEEDS, Barrett was robbed, Emagdnim13, Gotcha, Jonesy's a Legend, Joshheff90, lionarmour87, LukeLeedsRhinos, rollin thunder, Swoggy Loiner, SydneyRhino, ThePrinter, WF Rhino, Whatisup and 257 guests

