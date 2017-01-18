ThePrinter wrote: Because McDermott has won titles, that's much different "achievement" than finishing outside the playoff spots comfortably. True the table doesn't lie that's why I pointed out that it read 9 points adrift.....that doesn't lie and it's a big jump for them to make.



Once again I notice how the violins come out for Cas' injuries on here. People say we'll get them again with the age of out players but they may well suffer similar again as they have a similar chunk of their squad at the 30+ years old mark.

No violins whatsoever from my pov exactly the opposite i use it as proof that with a good "Flexible & adaptable Coaching set-up that Teams can still play some good RL & make the top 8.As for them getting injuries to their 30+ players who says they won't? What we do know is they have improved their squad further & proved they can adapt we haven't.Also 9pts isn't that big a jump they are quite capable of beating the top 4 once each then beating Leigh at home (last years equivelent if losing to HKR)& its done.