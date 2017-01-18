And people keep going on that we can't cope with injuries. We clinched the treble with Aiton, Ward, JJB and Sutcliffe all missing and Leuluai reduced minutes due to his heart issue. We didn't cope well last year because of our preseason, something no other team had to deal with with their injury situations aren't comparable.
