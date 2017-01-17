WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The Wiiliam Eve Memorial how will we do in 2017? Thread

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com The Wiiliam Eve Memorial how will we do in 2017? Thread

 
Post a reply

Re: The Wiiliam Eve Memorial how will we do in 2017? Thread

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 4:07 pm
ploinerrhino Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Apr 02, 2013 7:26 am
Posts: 725
We have already won the Harry Jepson trophy and have a chance of winning the Bev Risman cup so less of the empty trophy cabinet , Top 4 should be minimum requirement but we will probably limp into 6th or 7th . Wigan, Wire , Cas and Saints for top 4 with Hull in 5th for me .

Re: The Wiiliam Eve Memorial how will we do in 2017? Thread

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 4:34 pm
Clearwing User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5588
Bang wrote:
League & Cup double. McDermott leaves at end of another fantastic season.


That'll do me. weren't you the only one to predict the 2015 treble? :D
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Re: The Wiiliam Eve Memorial how will we do in 2017? Thread

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 5:00 pm
Chestnutrhino Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue May 27, 2014 6:53 pm
Posts: 27
Top 6 for me.the known unknowns are injuries and the xmas parcell,so who knows perhaps we will win the lot again.

Re: The Wiiliam Eve Memorial how will we do in 2017? Thread

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 5:02 pm
DHM User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu May 25, 2006 4:13 pm
Posts: 8434
Location: Garth's Darkplace.
Bang wrote:
League & Cup double. McDermott leaves at end of another fantastic season.


Don't be f*****g ridiculous :CRAZY:

McDermott isn't going anywhere.
"Well, I think in Rugby League if you head butt someone there's normally some repercusions"

Re: The Wiiliam Eve Memorial how will we do in 2017? Thread

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 5:32 pm
batleyrhino User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 3:32 pm
Posts: 6157
Location: In a gay bar with Zak Hardaker...
I can see us finishing anywhere from 6th to 10th depending on our and others injury situations. We simply don't have the quality to challenge for the top 4 in my opinion, well not without some pretty disasterous runs for Warrington, Wigan, Hull, Cas and Saints who I would have above us, meaning we are in the mix with Catalans, Huddersfield, Wakefield for the 6-10 places.

I can see an end to the McDermott era if we look like we are not going to make the 8 again, but not until the end of the season. Like others have said I think McGuire, Burrow and JJB will all retire. Can't speak for Parcell, but the others signed are Johnny Nobodies and will not play this season without serious injuries so the squad is no stronger than last seasons debarcle.

Hold on folks we are in for a bumpy ride.
It's not how much talent you've got, it's what you do with it that counts.

Re: The Wiiliam Eve Memorial how will we do in 2017? Thread

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 6:00 pm
tad rhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19580
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
batleyrhino wrote:
I can see us finishing anywhere from 6th to 10th depending on our and others injury situations. We simply don't have the quality to challenge for the top 4 in my opinion, well not without some pretty disasterous runs for Warrington, Wigan, Hull, Cas and Saints who I would have above us, meaning we are in the mix with Catalans, Huddersfield, Wakefield for the 6-10 places.

I can see an end to the McDermott era if we look like we are not going to make the 8 again, but not until the end of the season. Like others have said I think McGuire, Burrow and JJB will all retire. Can't speak for Parcell, but the others signed are Johnny Nobodies and will not play this season without serious injuries so the squad is no stronger than last seasons debarcle.

Hold on folks we are in for a bumpy ride.



this ^

Re: The Wiiliam Eve Memorial how will we do in 2017? Thread

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 6:47 pm
cheekydiddles Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Nov 01, 2006 11:12 pm
Posts: 2311
Given a 'normal' run of injuries throughout the year I think our prospects are almost entirely dependent on how good Parcell turns out to be.

I'm not expecting Segeyaro like performances from him, but if he ends up at or above the level of Ainton then IF Magsy also comes back to form, I think we can be up there challenging for top 4 but most likely 5th or 6th and have a good CC run with luck in the draw.

If however Magsy is 'done' AND Parcell turns out more like Falloon then I think we are near certainties for the middle 8's again

Re: The Wiiliam Eve Memorial how will we do in 2017? Thread

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 7:29 pm
rollin thunder Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1293
ploinerrhino wrote:
We have already won the Harry Jepson trophy and have a chance of winning the Bev Risman cup so less of the empty trophy cabinet , Top 4 should be minimum requirement but we will probably limp into 6th or 7th . Wigan, Wire , Cas and Saints for top 4 with Hull in 5th for me .


I think people lie are over estimating Cas's chances 5 or 6 at best,they will have to improve on last year just to stand still, and other sides like wakey,us, Catalan will all be looking to improve last years league placing
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Biff Tannen, cheekydiddles, Clearwing, ennjay, Fallon, FGB, Google [Bot], gulfcoast_highwayman, Joshheff90, leedsbarmyarmy, malcadele, rollin thunder, SmokeyTA, son of headingley, tad rhino and 270 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,505,5482,27875,6944,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  