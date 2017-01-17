|
We have already won the Harry Jepson trophy and have a chance of winning the Bev Risman cup so less of the empty trophy cabinet , Top 4 should be minimum requirement but we will probably limp into 6th or 7th . Wigan, Wire , Cas and Saints for top 4 with Hull in 5th for me .
Tue Jan 17, 2017 4:34 pm
Bang wrote:
League & Cup double. McDermott leaves at end of another fantastic season.
That'll do me. weren't you the only one to predict the 2015 treble?
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)
Tue Jan 17, 2017 5:00 pm
Top 6 for me.the known unknowns are injuries and the xmas parcell,so who knows perhaps we will win the lot again.
Tue Jan 17, 2017 5:02 pm
DHM
Silver RLFANS Member
Bang wrote:
League & Cup double. McDermott leaves at end of another fantastic season.
Don't be f*****g ridiculous
McDermott isn't going anywhere.
"Well, I think in Rugby League if you head butt someone there's normally some repercusions"
Tue Jan 17, 2017 5:32 pm
I can see us finishing anywhere from 6th to 10th depending on our and others injury situations. We simply don't have the quality to challenge for the top 4 in my opinion, well not without some pretty disasterous runs for Warrington, Wigan, Hull, Cas and Saints who I would have above us, meaning we are in the mix with Catalans, Huddersfield, Wakefield for the 6-10 places.
I can see an end to the McDermott era if we look like we are not going to make the 8 again, but not until the end of the season. Like others have said I think McGuire, Burrow and JJB will all retire. Can't speak for Parcell, but the others signed are Johnny Nobodies and will not play this season without serious injuries so the squad is no stronger than last seasons debarcle.
Hold on folks we are in for a bumpy ride.
It's not how much talent you've got, it's what you do with it that counts.
Tue Jan 17, 2017 6:00 pm
batleyrhino wrote:
I can see us finishing anywhere from 6th to 10th depending on our and others injury situations. We simply don't have the quality to challenge for the top 4 in my opinion, well not without some pretty disasterous runs for Warrington, Wigan, Hull, Cas and Saints who I would have above us, meaning we are in the mix with Catalans, Huddersfield, Wakefield for the 6-10 places.
I can see an end to the McDermott era if we look like we are not going to make the 8 again, but not until the end of the season. Like others have said I think McGuire, Burrow and JJB will all retire. Can't speak for Parcell, but the others signed are Johnny Nobodies and will not play this season without serious injuries so the squad is no stronger than last seasons debarcle.
Hold on folks we are in for a bumpy ride.
this ^
Tue Jan 17, 2017 6:47 pm
Given a 'normal' run of injuries throughout the year I think our prospects are almost entirely dependent on how good Parcell turns out to be.
I'm not expecting Segeyaro like performances from him, but if he ends up at or above the level of Ainton then IF Magsy also comes back to form, I think we can be up there challenging for top 4 but most likely 5th or 6th and have a good CC run with luck in the draw.
If however Magsy is 'done' AND Parcell turns out more like Falloon then I think we are near certainties for the middle 8's again
Tue Jan 17, 2017 7:29 pm
ploinerrhino wrote:
We have already won the Harry Jepson trophy and have a chance of winning the Bev Risman cup so less of the empty trophy cabinet , Top 4 should be minimum requirement but we will probably limp into 6th or 7th . Wigan, Wire , Cas and Saints for top 4 with Hull in 5th for me .
I think people lie are over estimating Cas's chances 5 or 6 at best,they will have to improve on last year just to stand still, and other sides like wakey,us, Catalan will all be looking to improve last years league placing
