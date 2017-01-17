I can see us finishing anywhere from 6th to 10th depending on our and others injury situations. We simply don't have the quality to challenge for the top 4 in my opinion, well not without some pretty disasterous runs for Warrington, Wigan, Hull, Cas and Saints who I would have above us, meaning we are in the mix with Catalans, Huddersfield, Wakefield for the 6-10 places.



I can see an end to the McDermott era if we look like we are not going to make the 8 again, but not until the end of the season. Like others have said I think McGuire, Burrow and JJB will all retire. Can't speak for Parcell, but the others signed are Johnny Nobodies and will not play this season without serious injuries so the squad is no stronger than last seasons debarcle.



Hold on folks we are in for a bumpy ride.