We need luck with injuries & a quality season from the Senior pros to get near the top 5 imo but i think we'll end up 6th after rd23 then end the year without troubling the top 4.

How far we progress in the CC depends on the draw but i doubt we'll get past the qtr final.

Overall i think the loyalty card has been played too long for certain players as i said before Barrie Mc Senior Webb Ali etc all left when they could have carried on.

Our recruitment for 2yrs has been very poor i've no problem with lower league "gambles/potential" but they need to be matched with Quality signings.

Finally i think the biggest mistake us retaining the Coaching staff for me they have all run their course here & last year proved conclusively they aren't up to managing the transition.