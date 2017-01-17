|
So, as the new Super League season fastly approaches and the debacle that was 2016 is firmly behind us, I just wondered how every one seriously rates our chances now that we haven't had any floods, Southern Hemisphere touring teams or Legends departing the squad.
Should we have recruited more? Changed the coach? Who knows?
Personally, I think we'll struggle again. Let's hope I'm wrong.
Tue Jan 17, 2017 9:50 am
Scrape into the top 4 but no silverware.
Tue Jan 17, 2017 9:54 am
Scrape into the top 8 after the mid season sacking of McD after a run of entirely predictable losses.
Tue Jan 17, 2017 10:11 am
We will make the top 8 with games to spare but be too far adrift from the top 4 to actually challenge. McDermott to leave by "mutual consent" at the end of the season.
Tue Jan 17, 2017 10:28 am
probably make the top 8 but never in the shake up for the top 4,and there is every chance with a bad start we even go middle 8s again.
The club to announce that it will be Mcdermotts last season around mid summer and he will move on in October.Mcdermott to take England job after Bennett steps down after WC
Mcuire and JJB to bid farewell too. true end of an era.
Tue Jan 17, 2017 11:00 am
The lack of top class recruitment signals 'everything that could go wrong last year did' message from the club and our players are still up for it despite what 15.000 fans think. So for me there's no excuses if we don't deliver (4th at least). Fwiw for me around 6th spot then miss the final 4 and mac/mags/jjb saying farewell!
Tue Jan 17, 2017 11:11 am
Top 6 will consist of Leeds, Saints, Cas, Hull, Wigan & Warrington with the latter 2 the strongest favourites to make the 4. Of the others it will be who has a better run with injuries and also a long cup run to Wembley could be costly.
Definitely think we can make top 4 but going to be tough and very close with those other teams.
Tue Jan 17, 2017 11:44 am
We need luck with injuries & a quality season from the Senior pros to get near the top 5 imo but i think we'll end up 6th after rd23 then end the year without troubling the top 4.
How far we progress in the CC depends on the draw but i doubt we'll get past the qtr final.
Overall i think the loyalty card has been played too long for certain players as i said before Barrie Mc Senior Webb Ali etc all left when they could have carried on.
Our recruitment for 2yrs has been very poor i've no problem with lower league "gambles/potential" but they need to be matched with Quality signings.
Finally i think the biggest mistake us retaining the Coaching staff for me they have all run their course here & last year proved conclusively they aren't up to managing the transition.
Tue Jan 17, 2017 11:54 am
Unfortunately I can't drum up much optimism about the upcoming season, once again there seems to be a lack of ambition, or unwillingness to invest the necessary funds to upgrade in what is obviously a transitional period. Top 8 hopefully, but I think the silverware cabinet will only be opened for cleaning purposes. If found unable to solve performance problems again this season, Mr. McDermott will have to go, no doubt in some face saving fashion.
Tue Jan 17, 2017 12:05 pm
the Golden era is over we know that .I just want to see the team make us optimistic for the near future . top six I will be happy
