Tue Jan 17, 2017 9:45 am
Norman Stanley Fletcher
Joined: Sat Aug 02, 2008
Posts: 2243
Location: Going straight
So, as the new Super League season fastly approaches and the debacle that was 2016 is firmly behind us, I just wondered how every one seriously rates our chances now that we haven't had any floods, Southern Hemisphere touring teams or Legends departing the squad.

Should we have recruited more? Changed the coach? Who knows?

Personally, I think we'll struggle again. Let's hope I'm wrong.
[watching Mackay testing the curry in the prison kitchens]
Fletcher: Course, he sees 'imself as an authority on curry, he does, on account of where he was stationed in the army.
Rudge: Where? India?
Fletcher: No, Bradford.

Re: The Wiiliam Eve Memorial how will we do in 2017? Thread

Tue Jan 17, 2017 9:50 am
Clearwing
Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006
Posts: 5582
Scrape into the top 4 but no silverware.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Re: The Wiiliam Eve Memorial how will we do in 2017? Thread

Tue Jan 17, 2017 9:54 am
FGB
Joined: Thu Sep 17, 2009
Posts: 354
Scrape into the top 8 after the mid season sacking of McD after a run of entirely predictable losses.

Re: The Wiiliam Eve Memorial how will we do in 2017? Thread

Tue Jan 17, 2017 10:11 am
Joined: Thu Jan 14, 2016
Posts: 184
We will make the top 8 with games to spare but be too far adrift from the top 4 to actually challenge. McDermott to leave by "mutual consent" at the end of the season.

Re: The Wiiliam Eve Memorial how will we do in 2017? Thread

Tue Jan 17, 2017 10:28 am
Biff Tannen
Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012
Posts: 4776
Location: Hill Valley
probably make the top 8 but never in the shake up for the top 4,and there is every chance with a bad start we even go middle 8s again.

The club to announce that it will be Mcdermotts last season around mid summer and he will move on in October.Mcdermott to take England job after Bennett steps down after WC :)

Mcuire and JJB to bid farewell too. true end of an era.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: The Wiiliam Eve Memorial how will we do in 2017? Thread

Tue Jan 17, 2017 11:00 am
taxi4stevesmith
Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2016
Posts: 136
The lack of top class recruitment signals 'everything that could go wrong last year did' message from the club and our players are still up for it despite what 15.000 fans think. So for me there's no excuses if we don't deliver (4th at least). Fwiw for me around 6th spot then miss the final 4 and mac/mags/jjb saying farewell!

Re: The Wiiliam Eve Memorial how will we do in 2017? Thread

Tue Jan 17, 2017 11:11 am
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010
Posts: 9232
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Top 6 will consist of Leeds, Saints, Cas, Hull, Wigan & Warrington with the latter 2 the strongest favourites to make the 4. Of the others it will be who has a better run with injuries and also a long cup run to Wembley could be costly.

Definitely think we can make top 4 but going to be tough and very close with those other teams.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: The Wiiliam Eve Memorial how will we do in 2017? Thread

Tue Jan 17, 2017 11:44 am
RHINO-MARK
Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016
Posts: 453
We need luck with injuries & a quality season from the Senior pros to get near the top 5 imo but i think we'll end up 6th after rd23 then end the year without troubling the top 4.
How far we progress in the CC depends on the draw but i doubt we'll get past the qtr final.
Overall i think the loyalty card has been played too long for certain players as i said before Barrie Mc Senior Webb Ali etc all left when they could have carried on.
Our recruitment for 2yrs has been very poor i've no problem with lower league "gambles/potential" but they need to be matched with Quality signings.
Finally i think the biggest mistake us retaining the Coaching staff for me they have all run their course here & last year proved conclusively they aren't up to managing the transition.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: The Wiiliam Eve Memorial how will we do in 2017? Thread

Tue Jan 17, 2017 11:54 am
Joined: Mon May 16, 2016
Posts: 7
Unfortunately I can't drum up much optimism about the upcoming season, once again there seems to be a lack of ambition, or unwillingness to invest the necessary funds to upgrade in what is obviously a transitional period. Top 8 hopefully, but I think the silverware cabinet will only be opened for cleaning purposes. If found unable to solve performance problems again this season, Mr. McDermott will have to go, no doubt in some face saving fashion.

Re: The Wiiliam Eve Memorial how will we do in 2017? Thread

Tue Jan 17, 2017 12:05 pm
Joined: Fri Mar 28, 2008
Posts: 5785
Location: philadelphia PA
the Golden era is over we know that .I just want to see the team make us optimistic for the near future . top six I will be happy
Soon we will be dancing the Fandango




FROM 2004,TO DO WHAT THIS CLUB'S DONE,IF THATS NOT GREATNESS THEN I DONT KNOW WHAT IS.
JAMIE PEACOCK

