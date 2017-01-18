DGM wrote:

Leeds currently have 21 Supporters Branches in the Leeds area, 9 from elsewhere in the UK and two 'International' branches.A friend of mine is part of one of these branches, and couldn't speak highly enough of it. They organise shared travel to each game (even if a home match and that's only 5/6 miles away), they meet regularly, they have access to special offers, and they get a couple of player visits a year. For him, it's the social aspect with other fans as well as feeling part of the club itself. It's a great way for a club to engage with the fans, with little administration or cost required, most of which will be recouped in one way or another.Is this something Hull could be doing, and is there an appetite for it?Reading the boards over the years, there are plenty of FC fans dotted around the place.There must be a few based in London, who struggle to afford getting to games, or don't want to travel on their own, who could pool resources? There are plenty of us based in West Yorkshire. Then places like York, Driffield, Goole/Howden, North Lincolnshire etc. Even closer to home in places like Withernsea, Cott, Hessle etc, then in Hull itself.I know a few people run their own coaches and have their own 'bases' already, so there are a few potential ready made branches right there.Just an idea anyway, I'm bored. When does the season start