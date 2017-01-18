I'm based in West Yorkshire (specifically Batley) and would be very interested if something could be sorted to get this up and running.OK...i wouldnt want all my details shared, but I have been thinking this would be a really top idea for the club to promote. I regularly see the irregular hoops locally so would hope there would be an appetite.Unless I can talk my mates to make the trip for 'their' teams away game - Leeds, Wigan - then I don't get to the home games. I would even consider a season ticket if we had a WY branch!