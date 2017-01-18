WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Supporters Branches

Wed Jan 18, 2017 2:28 pm
I don't think, in this day and age, that the club would be allowed to give out names and addresses like that.

Wed Jan 18, 2017 3:33 pm
Hessle Roader wrote:
I was at this same meeting and asked the club to let me know the names of fans who lived in my area as I was willing to do the legwork to find out how many people were interested. I'm still waiting to hear from the club.

I'd be pretty pished off if the club started giving my personal details out!!
Wed Jan 18, 2017 3:35 pm
Hessle Roader wrote:
I was at this same meeting and asked the club to let me know the names of fans who lived in my area as I was willing to do the legwork to find out how many people were interested. I'm still waiting to hear from the club.

Wouldn't that constitute a breach of data privacy regulations?
Thu Jan 19, 2017 7:28 pm
I'm based in West Yorkshire (specifically Batley) and would be very interested if something could be sorted to get this up and running.

OK...i wouldnt want all my details shared, but I have been thinking this would be a really top idea for the club to promote. I regularly see the irregular hoops locally so would hope there would be an appetite.

Unless I can talk my mates to make the trip for 'their' teams away game - Leeds, Wigan - then I don't get to the home games. I would even consider a season ticket if we had a WY branch! :)

Fri Jan 20, 2017 10:35 pm
I would love something like this in Melbourne. The amount of times im in the casino by myself at 2/3am or I've had to skype parents to put their ipad on in front of the tv.

Fri Jan 20, 2017 11:26 pm
I remember stan dosdale and the west yorkshire supporters club in the 80's. Seriously, how hard can it be for fans to try and make contact with other Hull fans in their area with the internet at your disposal

Sun Jan 22, 2017 8:37 am
A number of the WY FC supporters club that existed 80 - 90's had a great reunion after the CCF in Covent Garden. All arranged through SM.

I would suggest a twitter or FB group is the way to go.

Sun Jan 22, 2017 10:17 am
Surely the fact any supporter from any were in the world can come on here to debate and share ideas is the perfect platform to set up such branches. Simply start a new thread were fans who live outside the area would be interested in this then you can pm each other to discuss logistics etc. Plenty of other social media options to advertise this on. If fans managed to set this up in the 80's should be piece of mickey now
