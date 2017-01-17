|
.... observing
I remember (I think) John kear liking a lot of pivots in the pitch... therefore can I suggest that we start with Finn and Williams with Wood at hooker... Miller on the bench to spell Wood... then rotate the acting half between Miller, Finn and Williams...
All three have good passing and organising skills... and Williams may end up as a hooker anyway!
Sio can then play loose which is what he does best!
Tue Jan 17, 2017 1:18 am
BOJ04
Strong-running second rower
good idea me thinks - although I may have miller starting and Finn of bench...
Tue Jan 17, 2017 8:17 am
Not for me. Can't just play everyone because you like them.
Needs to be a balanced team. Imho that isn't one.
Tue Jan 17, 2017 10:42 am
For me Finn has to play as he is our most reliable goal kicker.
Tue Jan 17, 2017 10:54 am
A down side to this three pivots gag, if I remember rightly, around 2008/9 we had 3 pivots, Rooney, Brough and Brad Drew, we were all over the place, no one knew who was gonna be directing play/kicking. Too many chefs and all that.
Tue Jan 17, 2017 1:22 pm
Yes, I recall that squad Jinjer.
You could even add Sam Obst to that list of names too.
Also seem to recall Grix playing in the halves at certain points too.
There was some games when it didn't appear that Brough and Drew got on that well, shall we say
Tue Jan 17, 2017 1:30 pm
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Yes, I recall that squad Jinjer.
You could even add Sam Obst to that list of names too.
Also seem to recall Grix playing in the halves at certain points too.
There was some games when it didn't appear that Brough and Drew got on that well, shall we say
Yeah thinking back I'd forgotten Obst.
Tue Jan 17, 2017 2:55 pm
JINJER wrote:
A down side to this three pivots gag, if I remember rightly, around 2008/9 we had 3 pivots, Rooney, Brough and Brad Drew, we were all over the place, no one knew who was gonna be directing play/kicking. Too many chefs and all that.
Well we should have got to the cup final in 2008 and finished 5th in 2009 so we must have been doing something right back then.
Tue Jan 17, 2017 4:16 pm
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Yes, I recall that squad Jinjer.
You could even add Sam Obst to that list of names too.
Also seem to recall Grix playing in the halves at certain points too.
There was some games when it didn't appear that Brough and Drew got on that well, shall we say
Wasn't Latu around that time as well?
Tue Jan 17, 2017 4:32 pm
imwakefieldtillidie wrote:
Wasn't Latu around that time as well?
My memory isn't so good but, I dont think that he was here at the same time as Drew
