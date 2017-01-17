WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Observation: if one can make an observation without actually

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 12:09 am
Spookdownunder

Joined: Wed Jun 15, 2016 11:51 pm
Posts: 56
.... observing

I remember (I think) John kear liking a lot of pivots in the pitch... therefore can I suggest that we start with Finn and Williams with Wood at hooker... Miller on the bench to spell Wood... then rotate the acting half between Miller, Finn and Williams...


All three have good passing and organising skills... and Williams may end up as a hooker anyway!

Sio can then play loose which is what he does best!

:D

Re: Observation: if one can make an observation without actu

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 1:18 am
BOJ04
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2004 11:17 pm
Posts: 289
good idea me thinks - although I may have miller starting and Finn of bench...

Re: Observation: if one can make an observation without actu

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 8:17 am
PopTart
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 8882
Location: wakefield
Not for me. Can't just play everyone because you like them.
Needs to be a balanced team. Imho that isn't one.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Re: Observation: if one can make an observation without actu

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 10:42 am
thebeagle
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Jan 07, 2016 12:46 pm
Posts: 197
For me Finn has to play as he is our most reliable goal kicker.

Re: Observation: if one can make an observation without actu

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 10:54 am
JINJER
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6006
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
A down side to this three pivots gag, if I remember rightly, around 2008/9 we had 3 pivots, Rooney, Brough and Brad Drew, we were all over the place, no one knew who was gonna be directing play/kicking. Too many chefs and all that. :)
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT

Re: Observation: if one can make an observation without actu

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 1:22 pm
Eastern Wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1104
Yes, I recall that squad Jinjer.

You could even add Sam Obst to that list of names too.

Also seem to recall Grix playing in the halves at certain points too.

There was some games when it didn't appear that Brough and Drew got on that well, shall we say

Re: Observation: if one can make an observation without actu

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 1:30 pm
JINJER
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6006
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Yes, I recall that squad Jinjer.

You could even add Sam Obst to that list of names too.

Also seem to recall Grix playing in the halves at certain points too.

There was some games when it didn't appear that Brough and Drew got on that well, shall we say

Yeah thinking back I'd forgotten Obst.
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT

Re: Observation: if one can make an observation without actu

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 2:55 pm
jakeyg95
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 238
JINJER wrote:
A down side to this three pivots gag, if I remember rightly, around 2008/9 we had 3 pivots, Rooney, Brough and Brad Drew, we were all over the place, no one knew who was gonna be directing play/kicking. Too many chefs and all that. :)


Well we should have got to the cup final in 2008 and finished 5th in 2009 so we must have been doing something right back then.

