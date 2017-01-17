.... observing
I remember (I think) John kear liking a lot of pivots in the pitch... therefore can I suggest that we start with Finn and Williams with Wood at hooker... Miller on the bench to spell Wood... then rotate the acting half between Miller, Finn and Williams...
All three have good passing and organising skills... and Williams may end up as a hooker anyway!
Sio can then play loose which is what he does best!
