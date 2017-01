ccs wrote: There were few years worth of existing players who were "ring fenced" when the academies merged.

This years, and probably last years, intake will have gone thru' the "draft pick system".

I guess rovers will be short of a bob or two hanging on to their ring fenced players when they are no longer eligible for the U19's.

I don't think they will. Offsetting the shortfall of Sky funding with a cheaper squad and increased commercial incone they'd probably be better off financially. That said I don't know how many £20,000 contracts the RSG can bankroll, but sounds like they're targeting several.