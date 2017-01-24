|
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
When my club didn't exist it was still bigger than yours
Tue Jan 24, 2017 2:02 pm
hindle xiii wrote:
I guess it's not a huge pub but how do I tell one middle aged chap from an RAB middle aged chap?
Pink carnation? Foam finger?
It's the table on your right where everybody looks up with a puzzled expression whenever anyone walks in.
You need to approach and give the pass-phrase, which today will be "What are you having, lads?". Tigertot's butler will give you a hand carrying the drinks.
Tue Jan 24, 2017 2:10 pm
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
It's the table on your right where everybody looks up with a puzzled expression whenever anyone walks in.
You need to approach and give the pass-phrase, which today will be "What are you having, lads?". Tigertot's butler will give you a hand carrying the drinks.
Tue Jan 24, 2017 3:37 pm
Well i'll be in a Dudley Hill jacket just to let you know
Tue Jan 24, 2017 11:41 pm
Great to put faces and names to online personas enjoyable evening thanks for the good company
Wed Jan 25, 2017 8:06 am
Yeah, good night. Nice to meet you and Hindle.
Huddersfield fans wouldn't have been sent upstairs because of their numbers.
Wed Jan 25, 2017 9:14 am
:l
vbfg wrote:
Yeah, good night. Nice to meet you and Hindle.
Huddersfield fans wouldn't have been sent upstairs because of their numbers.
Wed Jan 25, 2017 2:33 pm
They would also have got served in less than 17 weeks
Wed Jan 25, 2017 2:42 pm
Only to get rid of them. We're valued.
