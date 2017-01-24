hindle xiii wrote: I guess it's not a huge pub but how do I tell one middle aged chap from an RAB middle aged chap?



Pink carnation? Foam finger?

It's the table on your right where everybody looks up with a puzzled expression whenever anyone walks in.You need to approach and give the pass-phrase, which today will be "What are you having, lads?". Tigertot's butler will give you a hand carrying the drinks.