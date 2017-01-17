|
William Eve wrote:
Westgate food preparation compromised by questionable hygiene regime, according to the FoodStandards Agency last time I checked, which was a year or two ago.
Jewel in the crown in Bradford is Sultan on Manningham Lane.
It's tasty. I try not to worry about salmonella potential. Got '3 - Generally Satisfactory' at the end of 2016. That'll do me.
Thanks for the heads up on the Sultan though. I'll check it out.
Tue Jan 17, 2017 1:48 pm
ridlerbull wrote:
It's tasty. I try not to worry about salmonella potential. Got '3 - Generally Satisfactory' at the end of 2016. That'll do me.
When over 90% of restaurants score 5 out of 5, a 3 places it in the bottom 10% for hygiene. I think it rated 2 out of 5 last time I checked, as did the Saxa Salt International with the extremely annoying waiter.
ridlerbull wrote:
Thanks for the heads up on the Sultan though. I'll check it out.
Just don't turn up there on a Monday because that's what I did last month and it's always shut on a Monday. I rate the food there 9.5 out of 10. I've never scored anywhere higher than 8 out of 10 before I discovered that place.
Wed Jan 18, 2017 5:29 pm
Bump. There is wild, misinformed speculation to be had in an environment free from potential legal consequences.
Chock full of beery goodness and a curry thrown in too.
Wed Jan 18, 2017 6:04 pm
Just a thought: given the amount of copy journalists have obtained from these boards over the last few weeks, it'd be a great gesture for some of them to come on down to the Fighting Cock and get a round in.
Wed Jan 18, 2017 7:45 pm
Is there just the one TFC? Next to big gym off Thornton Road?
Wed Jan 18, 2017 7:52 pm
That area. Preston Street.
Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, Anita Madigan, BD20Cougar, BeechwoodBull, Bets'y Bulls, billypop, Block5Bull, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, bromleyB, Bull Mania, bullboy101, Bullmans Parade, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullseye, Bullsmad, colgre, Cookie, Cripesginger, daveyz999, dddooommm, debaser, djhudds, dr_noangel, eddievan, ex Bull Dog, exiledbull, fifty50, Fr13daY, Gerry Mander, Godiswithers, GypsumFantastic, HamsterChops, hawk-eye, hindle xiii, HiramC, joanneby, jockabull, king benny, KRLFC, MDF3, Nelson, Nothus, Paddyfc, Paul Hamilton, paulwalker71, PHILISAN, REDWHITEANDBLUE, RickyF1, ridlerbull, roger daly, rossybull, rugbyreddog, sandy, Scarey71, SCONE, senoj, Sensei-Bull, SLPTom, St. Enoch, Stul, tikkabull, Tricky2309, VanGinger, vbfg, victarmeldrew, weighman and 711 guests
