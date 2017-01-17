WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Curry Night open to all...

William Eve wrote:
Westgate food preparation compromised by questionable hygiene regime, according to the FoodStandards Agency last time I checked, which was a year or two ago.

Jewel in the crown in Bradford is Sultan on Manningham Lane.

It's tasty. I try not to worry about salmonella potential. Got '3 - Generally Satisfactory' at the end of 2016. That'll do me.

Thanks for the heads up on the Sultan though. I'll check it out.
ridlerbull wrote:
It's tasty. I try not to worry about salmonella potential. Got '3 - Generally Satisfactory' at the end of 2016. That'll do me.

When over 90% of restaurants score 5 out of 5, a 3 places it in the bottom 10% for hygiene. I think it rated 2 out of 5 last time I checked, as did the Saxa Salt International with the extremely annoying waiter.

ridlerbull wrote:
Thanks for the heads up on the Sultan though. I'll check it out.

Just don't turn up there on a Monday because that's what I did last month and it's always shut on a Monday. I rate the food there 9.5 out of 10. I've never scored anywhere higher than 8 out of 10 before I discovered that place.

Bump. There is wild, misinformed speculation to be had in an environment free from potential legal consequences.

Chock full of beery goodness and a curry thrown in too.

Just a thought: given the amount of copy journalists have obtained from these boards over the last few weeks, it'd be a great gesture for some of them to come on down to the Fighting Cock and get a round in.
Is there just the one TFC? Next to big gym off Thornton Road?

That area. Preston Street.
