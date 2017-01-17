WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Curry Night open to all...

Tue Jan 17, 2017 12:37 pm
vbfg
Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7360
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
Should we actually kick off it'd be an interesting experiment to schedule one of these to coincide with a match and see which gets the bigger crowd.

Anyway, I'm in.

Re: Curry Night open to all...

Tue Jan 17, 2017 12:47 pm
ridlerbull
Joined: Fri Nov 19, 2004 1:28 pm
Posts: 1488
Location: Somewhere with a Leeds postcode. :(
To be clear, TFC as it will be known from now on is a superior boozer to anything on offer in uptown Bradford. However the Westgate is just so bloody good. Ah well, the Punjab is not what I'd call a bad curry house. :mrgreen:
Re: Curry Night open to all...

Tue Jan 17, 2017 12:51 pm
thepimp007
Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 770
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
It's TFC, just ignore the whining 8)


No problem, although I wont get funny looks for drinking lager will I? :lol:

Re: Curry Night open to all...

Tue Jan 17, 2017 12:52 pm
vbfg
Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7360
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
Sadly, yes. But it'll be nice to have someone new to take the rip out of. ;)

Re: Curry Night open to all...

Tue Jan 17, 2017 1:04 pm
Ferocious Aardvark
Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27504
Location: MACS0647-JD
thepimp007 wrote:
No problem, although I wont get funny looks for drinking lager will I? :lol:



It's lager, pim, but not as you know it :lol:
Re: Curry Night open to all...

Tue Jan 17, 2017 1:08 pm
thepimp007
Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 770
vbfg wrote:
Sadly, yes. But it'll be nice to have someone new to take the rip out of. ;)


Ha ha nearly got stabbed in a pub in linthwaite for ordering lager wasnt a pleasant experience

Re: Curry Night open to all...

Tue Jan 17, 2017 1:18 pm
ridlerbull
Joined: Fri Nov 19, 2004 1:28 pm
Posts: 1488
Location: Somewhere with a Leeds postcode. :(
thepimp007 wrote:
Ha ha nearly got stabbed in a pub in linthwaite for ordering lager wasnt a pleasant experience

Don't worry. The stabbings in Bradford 7 are really friendly.
Re: Curry Night open to all...

Tue Jan 17, 2017 1:26 pm
tigertot
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14707
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
ridlerbull wrote:
Would it be overly controversial to suggest a change of venue?


Yes it would you overeducated pinko left liberal middle class w@nker. With respect.
Re: Curry Night open to all...

Tue Jan 17, 2017 1:32 pm
ridlerbull
Joined: Fri Nov 19, 2004 1:28 pm
Posts: 1488
Location: Somewhere with a Leeds postcode. :(
tigertot wrote:
Yes it would you overeducated pinko left liberal middle class w@nker. With respect.

None taken. :)
Re: Curry Night open to all...

Tue Jan 17, 2017 1:39 pm
William Eve
Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4681
ridlerbull wrote:
Would it be overly controversial to suggest a change of venue? The Westgate is IMHO the jewel in the crown of Bradford's curry offering, and is conveniently located close to the Bradford Brewery and fashionable North Parade. Just a thought...

Westgate food preparation compromised by questionable hygiene regime, according to the FoodStandards Agency last time I checked, which was a year or two ago. I can imagine how it appeals to CAMRA types though.

Jewel in the crown in Bradford is Sultan on Manningham Lane.
