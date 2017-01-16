|
Anyone fancy a curry on either 24th or 25th Jan!!
Meet at the Fighting Cock (Preston Street) at 6ish for a couple of light ales then walk up the road to the Bengal Sweet/Grill Centre about half 7/8ish.
All welcome, KCNBABT can come too as can his lad, provided he's over 18 as the FC isn't family friendly.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Mon Jan 16, 2017 5:02 pm
Feb? You mean Jan, right?
Mon Jan 16, 2017 5:04 pm
French Connection UK!
Yeah I did. Bloody hell.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Mon Jan 16, 2017 5:14 pm
I'm in. Hoping to see a few new faces for a greater variety of conspiracy theory.
Mon Jan 16, 2017 5:35 pm
I'll go if KCNBABT, El Red and Frank Whitcombe all turn up
But since they are quite likely the same person....
