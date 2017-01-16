http://leighrl.co.uk/wp/blog/2017/01/16 ... ttleworth/
Very, very sad to hear of Bob's passing. A lovely man, who was an enormous help to me, during my time as programme editor at the Centurions. One of a dwindling bunch of stalwarts who, once upon a time, contributed so much to keep our club alive. Condolences to Bob's family, and friends, at this sad time
