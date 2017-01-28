|
Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 282
Location: Depends whose asking
|
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
It's important to people who believe in education and learning. It isn't to those who think that education, like life, is "do the minimum you can get away with".
Not knowing the difference between "no" and "know" or "between your" and "you're" is embarrassing to the former group, but irrelevant to the latter. Or they say it is, but probably it's just too hard and so like science and facts, maybe in the new era it's easier to just make up your own version and claim your alternative is equally valid.
This debate is actually just a small backwater of the active dumbing-down that has been going on for decades, and has now reached frightening levels, we even have had guys on here who believe, or at least are prepared to consider, that the earth is flat. The disregard for learing spelling is a less important part of the general disregard for teaching and science, and the rise of religious and superstitious nutjobbery.
What!
HUGE announcement - according to F A the earth is not flat!
Ger owta ere - no wuns gunna belleve that!
Everyone nose the earth is square
|
|
Sun Jan 29, 2017 11:02 am
|
Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am
Posts: 7335
|
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
It's important to people who believe in education and learning. It isn't to those who think that education, like life, is "do the minimum you can get away with".
Not knowing the difference between "no" and "know" or "between your" and "you're" is embarrassing to the former group, but irrelevant to the latter. Or they say it is, but probably it's just too hard and so like science and facts, maybe in the new era it's easier to just make up your own version and claim your alternative is equally valid.
This debate is actually just a small backwater of the active dumbing-down that has been going on for decades, and has now reached frightening levels, we even have had guys on here who believe, or at least are prepared to consider, that the earth is flat. The disregard for learning spelling is a less important part of the general disregard for teaching and science, and the rise of religious and superstitious nutjobbery.
Yet many people who are not in the former group have gone on to achieve many great things, maybe they are embarrassed that those people spend more time checking grammar than actually fulfilling their potential.
|
"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein
"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein
"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln
|
Sun Jan 29, 2017 8:22 pm
|
Joined:
Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pmPosts:
27592Location:
MACS0647-JD
|
Greg Florimos Boots wrote:
Yet many people who are not in the former group have gone on to achieve many great things, maybe they are embarrassed that those people spend more time checking grammar than actually fulfilling their potential.
Complete non sequitur. Or do you seriously propose "checking grammar" leads to failure to fulfil potential? That's pretty head scratching stuff.
|
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
|
Sun Jan 29, 2017 10:33 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 1:52 pm
Posts: 8812
Location: The Peoples Republic of Bradfordia (Scottish Branch)
|
Lose and loose.
Am instead of I'm.
|
Red Amber and Black Fantasy Rugby League Champion 2012.
By far the most sensible posts on this thread have come from mystic eddie. - copyright Ewwenorfolk 09.04.2013
Aye, and Eddie is hinting at it too. And, as we all know:
Mystic Eddie has been right all along! - copyright vbfg 05.01.2017
|
Sun Jan 29, 2017 11:18 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1309
|
Has anyone covered "I 'brought it' from the club shop" yet ?
|
|
Sun Jan 29, 2017 11:46 pm
|
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11064
Location: blackpool tower circus
|
Ste100Centurions wrote:
Has anyone covered "I 'brought it' from the club shop" yet ?
Ste, yer can't whack a Good Circus.Charlie knows.
|
|
Tue Jan 31, 2017 10:30 am
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14812
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
|
|
Melania, blink twice if you need help.
|
Sat Feb 11, 2017 2:03 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 19, 2005 12:58 pm
Posts: 11
Location: the middle of nowhere, the centre of everywhere
|
Bradford Bulls @OfficialBullsRL
REMINDER: The Team Shop is open until 5PM today!
Come down and collect your Season Ticket to avoid big cues tomorrow!
Good to see the new owners finally making more use of Odsal's facilities, looks like the Gigantism World Snooker Championship is being held there tomorrow.
|
|
Sat Feb 11, 2017 3:58 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9098
Location: Bradbados
|
le penguin wrote:
Good to see the new owners finally making more use of Odsal's facilities, looks like the Gigantism World Snooker Championship is being held there tomorrow.
Haha, the curse of the spellchecker!
Unless he's using a sodding phone, in which case he has my sympathies!
|
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain
Build Bridges NOT Walls
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ATS1, Bendybulls, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullseye, colly226, debaser, exiledbull, Fr13daY, Google [Bot], Google Adsense [Bot], HiramC, kapow, martinwildbull, Mobull, MonkeyLover, Nothus, RickyF1, ridlerbull, roger daly, rossybull, SCONE, Spannerz, Stockwell & Smales, zapperbull and 275 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|