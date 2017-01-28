WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Grammar Police

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 5:07 pm
Smack him Jimmy
Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 282
Location: Depends whose asking
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
It's important to people who believe in education and learning. It isn't to those who think that education, like life, is "do the minimum you can get away with".

Not knowing the difference between "no" and "know" or "between your" and "you're" is embarrassing to the former group, but irrelevant to the latter. Or they say it is, but probably it's just too hard and so like science and facts, maybe in the new era it's easier to just make up your own version and claim your alternative is equally valid.

This debate is actually just a small backwater of the active dumbing-down that has been going on for decades, and has now reached frightening levels, we even have had guys on here who believe, or at least are prepared to consider, that the earth is flat. The disregard for learing spelling is a less important part of the general disregard for teaching and science, and the rise of religious and superstitious nutjobbery.


What!

HUGE announcement - according to F A the earth is not flat!

Ger owta ere - no wuns gunna belleve that!

Everyone nose the earth is square :D

Re: Grammar Police

Post Sun Jan 29, 2017 11:02 am
Greg Florimos Boots
Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am
Posts: 7335
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
Yet many people who are not in the former group have gone on to achieve many great things, maybe they are embarrassed that those people spend more time checking grammar than actually fulfilling their potential. :THINK:

"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein

"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein

"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln

Re: Grammar Police

Post Sun Jan 29, 2017 8:22 pm
Ferocious Aardvark
Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27592
Location: MACS0647-JD
Greg Florimos Boots wrote:
Yet many people who are not in the former group have gone on to achieve many great things, maybe they are embarrassed that those people spend more time checking grammar than actually fulfilling their potential. :THINK:


Complete non sequitur. Or do you seriously propose "checking grammar" leads to failure to fulfil potential? That's pretty head scratching stuff.
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total

Re: Grammar Police

Post Sun Jan 29, 2017 10:33 pm
mystic eddie
Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 1:52 pm
Posts: 8812
Location: The Peoples Republic of Bradfordia (Scottish Branch)
Lose and loose.

Am instead of I'm.
Red Amber and Black Fantasy Rugby League Champion 2012.

By far the most sensible posts on this thread have come from mystic eddie. - copyright Ewwenorfolk 09.04.2013

Aye, and Eddie is hinting at it too. And, as we all know:
Mystic Eddie has been right all along! - copyright vbfg 05.01.2017

Re: Grammar Police

Post Sun Jan 29, 2017 11:18 pm
Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1309
Has anyone covered "I 'brought it' from the club shop" yet ?

Re: Grammar Police

Post Sun Jan 29, 2017 11:46 pm
charlie caroli
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11064
Location: blackpool tower circus
Ste100Centurions wrote:
Has anyone covered "I 'brought it' from the club shop" yet ?

Ste, yer can't whack a Good Circus.Charlie knows. :DRUMMER:

Re: Grammar Police

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 10:30 am
tigertot
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14812
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
Damp squid. Damp squib.
Melania, blink twice if you need help.

Re: Grammar Police

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 2:03 pm
le penguin
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Oct 19, 2005 12:58 pm
Posts: 11
Location: the middle of nowhere, the centre of everywhere
Bradford Bulls ‏@OfficialBullsRL

REMINDER: The Team Shop is open until 5PM today!

Come down and collect your Season Ticket to avoid big cues tomorrow!

Good to see the new owners finally making more use of Odsal's facilities, looks like the Gigantism World Snooker Championship is being held there tomorrow.
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
HALIFAX
v
SHEFFIELD  