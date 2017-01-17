Greg Florimos Boots wrote: Is it that important? Some people are better at some things than others. As long as content is somewhat readable then I'm really not sure what the problem is.

It's important to people who believe in education and learning. It isn't to those who think that education, like life, is "do the minimum you can get away with".Not knowing the difference between "no" and "know" or "between your" and "you're" is embarrassing to the former group, but irrelevant to the latter. Or they say it is, but probably it's just too hard and so like science and facts, maybe in the new era it's easier to just make up your own version and claim your alternative is equally valid.This debate is actually just a small backwater of the active dumbing-down that has been going on for decades, and has now reached frightening levels, we even have had guys on here who believe, or at least are prepared to consider, that the earth is flat. The disregard for learing spelling is a less important part of the general disregard for teaching and science, and the rise of religious and superstitious nutjobbery.