WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Grammar Police

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Grammar Police

 
Post a reply

Re: Grammar Police

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 9:43 pm
debaser User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9579
Location: Here
I blame the teachers.

Lazy gets.
(and I feel fine)

Re: Grammar Police

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 10:29 pm
Smack him Jimmy User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 207
Location: Depends whose asking
debaser wrote:
I blame the teachers.
.


Yes, too much of that whisky affects my spelling too

Re: Grammar Police

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 9:28 am
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9035
Location: Bradbados
debaser wrote:
I blame the teachers.

Lazy gets.

It's very easy to blame the teachers.

I have to say, it's not a job I'd want to do today, in a society which actively castigates truth, learning and, of course, 'experts', who actually know how it should be...
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Re: Grammar Police

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 10:41 am
Scarey71 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 286
Location: South of Bratfud
Honour!!! Not honor ... facebook's full of numpties!!!

Re: Grammar Police

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 10:57 am
Smack him Jimmy User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 207
Location: Depends whose asking
Scarey71 wrote:
Honour!!! Not honor ... facebook's full of numpties!!!


Yes those stupid numpties.

Everyone knows the correct version should be;

"On Monday morning I got honour bus to work" :D

Re: Grammar Police

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 11:31 am
Greg Florimos Boots User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am
Posts: 7312
Is it that important? Some people are better at some things than others. As long as content is somewhat readable then I'm really not sure what the problem is.

"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein

"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein

"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln

Re: Grammar Police

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 12:07 pm
Scarey71 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 286
Location: South of Bratfud
[list=][/list]
Smack him Jimmy wrote:
Yes those stupid numpties.

Everyone knows the correct version should be;

"On Monday morning I got honour bus to work" :D



:lol: :lol: :lol:

Re: Grammar Police

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 12:36 pm
Ferocious Aardvark User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27561
Location: MACS0647-JD
Greg Florimos Boots wrote:
Is it that important? Some people are better at some things than others. As long as content is somewhat readable then I'm really not sure what the problem is.


It's important to people who believe in education and learning. It isn't to those who think that education, like life, is "do the minimum you can get away with".

Not knowing the difference between "no" and "know" or "between your" and "you're" is embarrassing to the former group, but irrelevant to the latter. Or they say it is, but probably it's just too hard and so like science and facts, maybe in the new era it's easier to just make up your own version and claim your alternative is equally valid.

This debate is actually just a small backwater of the active dumbing-down that has been going on for decades, and has now reached frightening levels, we even have had guys on here who believe, or at least are prepared to consider, that the earth is flat. The disregard for learing spelling is a less important part of the general disregard for teaching and science, and the rise of religious and superstitious nutjobbery.
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total

Re: Grammar Police

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 1:00 pm
rugbyreddog User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 3622
Location: Hornsea
debaser wrote:
I blame the teachers.
.

I blame Brexit. And Trump. And Corbyn.(It goes without saying Ferres and Green)
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: AndyMc88, BD20, Bull Mania, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullseye, Bullsmad, childofthenorthern, eddievan, Godiswithers, HiramC, Jabebby, Marcus's Bicycle, martinwildbull, paulwalker71, RickyF1, rossybull, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, tackler thommo, vbfg, woolly07 and 262 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,510,7251,38075,7164,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  