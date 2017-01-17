|
I blame the teachers.
Lazy gets.
(and I feel fine)
debaser wrote:
.
Yes, too much of that whisky affects my spelling too
debaser wrote:
Lazy gets.
It's very easy to blame the teachers.
I have to say, it's not a job I'd want to do today, in a society which actively castigates truth, learning and, of course, 'experts', who actually know how it should be...
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain
Honour!!! Not honor ... facebook's full of numpties!!!
Scarey71 wrote:
Honour!!! Not honor ... facebook's full of numpties!!!
Yes those stupid numpties.
Everyone knows the correct version should be;
"On Monday morning I got honour bus to work"
Is it that important? Some people are better at some things than others. As long as content is somewhat readable then I'm really not sure what the problem is.
"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein
"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein
"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln
Smack him Jimmy wrote:
Yes those stupid numpties.
Everyone knows the correct version should be;
"On Monday morning I got honour bus to work"
Greg Florimos Boots wrote:
Is it that important? Some people are better at some things than others. As long as content is somewhat readable then I'm really not sure what the problem is.
It's important to people who believe in education and learning. It isn't to those who think that education, like life, is "do the minimum you can get away with".
Not knowing the difference between "no" and "know" or "between your" and "you're" is embarrassing to the former group, but irrelevant to the latter. Or they say it is, but probably it's just too hard and so like science and facts, maybe in the new era it's easier to just make up your own version and claim your alternative is equally valid.
This debate is actually just a small backwater of the active dumbing-down that has been going on for decades, and has now reached frightening levels, we even have had guys on here who believe, or at least are prepared to consider, that the earth is flat. The disregard for learing spelling is a less important part of the general disregard for teaching and science, and the rise of religious and superstitious nutjobbery.
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
debaser wrote:
I blame the teachers.
.
I blame Brexit. And Trump. And Corbyn.(It goes without saying Ferres and Green)
