|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25780
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
Pumpetypump wrote:
A project director at work delights me by saying pacifically instead of specifically. My warm feelings toward them is only enhanced by their gigantic salary.
Ooh yeah that gets me too.
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Mon Jan 16, 2017 4:18 pm
|
Joined: Mon Apr 11, 2005 3:30 pm
Posts: 1374
|
I thnk bad gramma is discusting. Peeple shud ov learned it rite in skool. Its no wonder dis cuntry is goin to the dog's.
|
From Goebbels' Newsroom at 9...
|
Mon Jan 16, 2017 4:19 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25780
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
The dog's what? The dog's what???????
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Mon Jan 16, 2017 4:32 pm
|
Joined: Fri Nov 19, 2004 1:28 pm
Posts: 1478
Location: Somewhere with a Leeds postcode. :(
|
Pumpetypump wrote:
A project director at work delights me by saying pacifically instead of specifically. My warm feelings toward them is only enhanced by their gigantic salary.
Happily, HR turn a blind eye to bullying under those circumstances. And rightly so.
|
A casual stroll throught the lunatic asylum shows that faith does not prove anything.
|
Mon Jan 16, 2017 4:34 pm
|
Joined: Mon Apr 11, 2005 3:30 pm
Posts: 1374
|
Bullseye wrote:
The dog's what? The dog's what???????
Exactly!
|
From Goebbels' Newsroom at 9...
|
Mon Jan 16, 2017 4:36 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 2:25 pm
Posts: 1980
Location: Bradford
|
Where did the dog come from? I thought it was all to do with a panda?
|
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.
|
Mon Jan 16, 2017 4:53 pm
|
Joined: Sat Jul 25, 2015 10:10 am
Posts: 788
|
Bulliac wrote:
I must admit my eyes tend to be drawn to spelling errors like a moth to a flame, though it's not too important in posts, if the meaning is clear. I detest posts full of, 'txt spk', though and I really can't be bothered trying to decode most of them. Fortunately we don't get many.
I can't do with it in books though, and rarely read them these days due to all the inappropriate 'z's littering the pages. Newspapers don't do it, so why do the people who print books? Maybe the papers haven't been Americanized.
Yours
V. Meldrew
Victor, whilst Bongser tends to use ess rather that zed form where there are two viable variants in standard UK English, he feels it fair to point out that in Oxford English the norm is, in fact, the zed form. So the use thereof is not necessarily "Americanization". Thought that you should, ahem, realize.https://en.oxforddictionaries.com/definition/realize
|
|
Mon Jan 16, 2017 5:25 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 8975
Location: Bradbados
|
Bent&Bongser wrote:
Victor, whilst Bongser tends to use ess rather that zed form where there are two viable variants in standard UK English, he feels it fair to point out that in Oxford English the norm is, in fact, the zed form. So the use thereof is not necessarily "Americanization". Thought that you should, ahem, realize.https://en.oxforddictionaries.com/definition/realize
Think the Oxford dictionary is owned by the Yanks, like Britannica...though I do confess that many 'Americanisms' are actually old English. Mostly things we no longer use, or as they are now known, 'Americanisms'.
|
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain
|
Mon Jan 16, 2017 5:28 pm
|
Joined: Thu Oct 28, 2010 7:17 pm
Posts: 1661
|
Can we also add posters referring to themselves in the 3rd person as a major hate?
|
|
Mon Jan 16, 2017 5:31 pm
|
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Joined:
Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 amPosts:
7348Location:
The People's Republic of Goatistan
|
They're my favourite thing about Leigh.
|
|