Re: Grammar Police

Mon Jan 16, 2017 4:12 pm
Bullseye
Pumpetypump wrote:
A project director at work delights me by saying pacifically instead of specifically. My warm feelings toward them is only enhanced by their gigantic salary.



Ooh yeah that gets me too.
Re: Grammar Police

Mon Jan 16, 2017 4:18 pm
I thnk bad gramma is discusting. Peeple shud ov learned it rite in skool. Its no wonder dis cuntry is goin to the dog's.
Re: Grammar Police

Mon Jan 16, 2017 4:19 pm
Bullseye
The dog's what? The dog's what???????
Re: Grammar Police

Mon Jan 16, 2017 4:32 pm
ridlerbull
Pumpetypump wrote:
A project director at work delights me by saying pacifically instead of specifically. My warm feelings toward them is only enhanced by their gigantic salary.

Happily, HR turn a blind eye to bullying under those circumstances. And rightly so.
Re: Grammar Police

Mon Jan 16, 2017 4:34 pm
Bullseye wrote:
The dog's what? The dog's what???????


Exactly!
Re: Grammar Police

Mon Jan 16, 2017 4:36 pm
Where did the dog come from? I thought it was all to do with a panda?
Re: Grammar Police

Mon Jan 16, 2017 4:53 pm
Bent&Bongser
Bulliac wrote:
I must admit my eyes tend to be drawn to spelling errors like a moth to a flame, though it's not too important in posts, if the meaning is clear. I detest posts full of, 'txt spk', though and I really can't be bothered trying to decode most of them. Fortunately we don't get many.

I can't do with it in books though, and rarely read them these days due to all the inappropriate 'z's littering the pages. Newspapers don't do it, so why do the people who print books? Maybe the papers haven't been Americanized.

Yours
V. Meldrew


Victor, whilst Bongser tends to use ess rather that zed form where there are two viable variants in standard UK English, he feels it fair to point out that in Oxford English the norm is, in fact, the zed form. So the use thereof is not necessarily "Americanization". Thought that you should, ahem, realize.

https://en.oxforddictionaries.com/definition/realize

Re: Grammar Police

Mon Jan 16, 2017 5:25 pm
Bulliac
Bent&Bongser wrote:
Victor, whilst Bongser tends to use ess rather that zed form where there are two viable variants in standard UK English, he feels it fair to point out that in Oxford English the norm is, in fact, the zed form. So the use thereof is not necessarily "Americanization". Thought that you should, ahem, realize.

https://en.oxforddictionaries.com/definition/realize

Think the Oxford dictionary is owned by the Yanks, like Britannica...though I do confess that many 'Americanisms' are actually old English. Mostly things we no longer use, or as they are now known, 'Americanisms'. 8)
Re: Grammar Police

Mon Jan 16, 2017 5:28 pm
daveyz999
Can we also add posters referring to themselves in the 3rd person as a major hate?

Re: Grammar Police

Mon Jan 16, 2017 5:31 pm
vbfg
They're my favourite thing about Leigh.
