I must admit my eyes tend to be drawn to spelling errors like a moth to a flame, though it's not too important in posts, if the meaning is clear. I detest posts full of, 'txt spk', though and I really can't be bothered trying to decode most of them. Fortunately we don't get many.



I can't do with it in books though, and rarely read them these days due to all the inappropriate 'z's littering the pages. Newspapers don't do it, so why do the people who print books? Maybe the papers haven't been Americanized.



Yours

V. Meldrew