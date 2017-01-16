|
Mon Jan 16, 2017 3:13 pm
I could add alot, but can't allot alot of time to doing so.
Mon Jan 16, 2017 3:17 pm
Must admit i am terrible at spelling and grammar but i am majorly Dyslexic so i struggle with simple things like the above. Sorry
Mon Jan 16, 2017 3:22 pm
Are you a grammar nazi or just alt-write?
Mon Jan 16, 2017 3:36 pm
RickyF1 wrote:
Must admit i am terrible at spelling and grammar but i am majorly Dyslexic so i struggle with simple things like the above. Sorry
Have course you do...
(This is a joke, but one that highlights just how wrong "would of" is)
Most have the thyme won thing two remember is does watt is written make sense?!
Mon Jan 16, 2017 3:37 pm
I must admit my eyes tend to be drawn to spelling errors like a moth to a flame, though it's not too important in posts, if the meaning is clear. I detest posts full of, 'txt spk', though and I really can't be bothered trying to decode most of them. Fortunately we don't get many.
I can't do with it in books though, and rarely read them these days due to all the inappropriate 'z's littering the pages. Newspapers don't do it, so why do the people who print books? Maybe the papers haven't been Americanized.
Yours
V. Meldrew
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain
Mon Jan 16, 2017 3:55 pm
You might think it shouldn't matter that much when whole swathes of the population think "alot" is an actual word, but it does.
Mon Jan 16, 2017 3:57 pm
It's "put up with it FOR too long"
Tsk
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.
