Mon Jan 16, 2017 3:11 pm
HamsterChops
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1904
Location: No longer Bradford
Right, I've put up with it too long now and it's starting to drive me up the wall.

A little info for some of the posters on here....


Difference between Being and Been

Difference between Know and No


Feel free to add more

Re: Grammar Police

Mon Jan 16, 2017 3:13 pm
Ferocious Aardvark
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27489
Location: MACS0647-JD
HamsterChops wrote:
Right, I've put up with it too long now and it's starting to drive me up the wall.

A little info for some of the posters on here....


Difference between Being and Been

Difference between Know and No


Feel free to add more


I could add alot, but can't allot alot of time to doing so.
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total

Re: Grammar Police

Mon Jan 16, 2017 3:17 pm
RickyF1
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 697
Location: Waiting
HamsterChops wrote:
Right, I've put up with it too long now and it's starting to drive me up the wall.

A little info for some of the posters on here....


Difference between Being and Been

Difference between Know and No


Feel free to add more

Must admit i am terrible at spelling and grammar but i am majorly Dyslexic so i struggle with simple things like the above. Sorry

Re: Grammar Police

Mon Jan 16, 2017 3:22 pm
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Neither a moderator nor an admin be

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7345
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
Are you a grammar nazi or just alt-write?

Re: Grammar Police

Mon Jan 16, 2017 3:36 pm
hindle xiii
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Mar 29, 2012 9:51 am
Posts: 1541
RickyF1 wrote:
Must admit i am terrible at spelling and grammar but i am majorly Dyslexic so i struggle with simple things like the above. Sorry

Have course you do...

(This is a joke, but one that highlights just how wrong "would of" is)

Most have the thyme won thing two remember is does watt is written make sense?!

Re: Grammar Police

Mon Jan 16, 2017 3:37 pm
Bulliac
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 8971
Location: Bradbados
I must admit my eyes tend to be drawn to spelling errors like a moth to a flame, though it's not too important in posts, if the meaning is clear. I detest posts full of, 'txt spk', though and I really can't be bothered trying to decode most of them. Fortunately we don't get many.

I can't do with it in books though, and rarely read them these days due to all the inappropriate 'z's littering the pages. Newspapers don't do it, so why do the people who print books? Maybe the papers haven't been Americanized.

Yours
V. Meldrew
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Re: Grammar Police

Mon Jan 16, 2017 3:55 pm
Ferocious Aardvark
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27489
Location: MACS0647-JD
You might think it shouldn't matter that much when whole swathes of the population think "alot" is an actual word, but it does.
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total

Re: Grammar Police

Mon Jan 16, 2017 3:57 pm
Slugger McBatt
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 4951
Location: Over there
It's "put up with it FOR too long"

Tsk
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.

Users browsing this forum: 1972er, andycapp, ATS1, beefy1, bellycouldtackle, Bendybulls, bobsmyuncle, bowlingboy, bromleyB, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bullseye, Cassandra, childofthenorthern, Clearwing, Creedy Bull, Dannyboywt, Derwent, djhudds, dr_noangel, Drust, Duckman, dummyrunner, fifty50, Fr13daY, Geoff, Godiswithers, Google Adsense [Bot], HamsterChops, Highlander, hindle xiii, HiramC, Iggy79, jammle, king benny, Kiyan, linebacker53, LU2, Nelson, Nozzy, Paul124897, paulwalker71, PCollinson1990, PHILISAN, phillgee, Prince, Pumpetypump, RickyF1, ridlerbull, roger daly, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, scarrie, SCONE, Sensei-Bull, Slugger McBatt, St. Enoch, Stockwell & Smales, Terry Price's knee, thepimp007, tigertot, tikkabull, Toga, VanGinger, vbfg, whitters, woolly07 and 565 guests

