Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Aye I heard, he's got the Hull vs Toronto game on Premier Sports next weekend too! Nice to see him doing well! Good stuff for Kitty! Please to see him doing well too, if I read it right he was set up by a former Bulls academy lad Emmerson Whittel!
Good stuff big game for him that. Yeah he was considering Whitehaven were chomping about replacing us in the league thats a belting result for Keighley
Tue Jan 17, 2017 1:37 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Pretty much. Everything these days is bullying
Criticism is bullying in the eyes of today's society. What you are supposed to do is congratulate them for trying and reward mediocrity!
I get my butt licked if I do a bad job, I think I might cry bullying in future.
Tue Jan 17, 2017 1:38 pm
Norman Bates wrote:
I get my butt licked if I do a bad job, I think I might cry bullying in future.
You should press charges, unless you like that kind of thing.
Tue Jan 17, 2017 1:38 pm
Norman Bates wrote:
I get my butt licked if I do a bad job, I think I might cry bullying in future.
I hope this is a typo....
