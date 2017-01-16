I have been at games where a section of fans have unfairly berated the referee and his officials. There have also been instances where individuals have either been quite unpleasant with their choice of tirades.



I have never understood what they are hoping to achieve by getting so personal. I know it shouldn't, but referees then tend to side on the opposition for the 50/50 calls.



Personally, i have a filter that is ingrained into my brain that helps me decide what is, and what is-not acceptable to shout out during a game. Unfortunately, i'm seeing that this is not present in a lot of fans.



There have been numerous occasions where I have been embarrassed to have been stood on the terraces with some folk, apparently, supporting the same team