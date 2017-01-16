WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Joe Cobb

Re: Joe Cobb

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 12:52 pm
Bullseye User avatar
Great, that'll be all over the media now.
Re: Joe Cobb

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 12:53 pm
Pumpetypump User avatar
That's the first two for our RLFans human centipede. Any more?

Re: Joe Cobb

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 1:05 pm
Bullseye User avatar
Farage, Boris Johnson, Ian Duncan Smith, Chis Grayling, Liam Fox, Jeremy Hunt, Rupert Murdoch, Paul Dacre, Richard Desmond, Katie Hopkins…shall I go on?
Re: Joe Cobb

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 1:08 pm
Ferocious Aardvark User avatar
You might be on to something, I wouldn't fancy playing rugby against that lot
Re: Joe Cobb

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 1:12 pm
HamsterChops User avatar
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
You might be on to something, I wouldn't fancy playing rugby against that lot


You wouldn't fancy the chance to put in a big shoulder charge to the face of a few of those? I bloody would.

Re: Joe Cobb

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 1:29 pm
Pumpetypump User avatar
Bullseye wrote:
Farage, Boris Johnson, Ian Duncan Smith, Chis Grayling, Liam Fox, Jeremy Hunt, Rupert Murdoch, Paul Dacre, Richard Desmond, Katie Hopkins…shall I go on?


Jacob Rees-Mogg! To me he exemplifies everything that is, for want of another word, EVIL about the far-right of the Conservative party.

Re: Joe Cobb

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 1:48 pm
tigertot User avatar
Every time I see a picture of Gove I cheer myself up by knowing that anyone who looks like that has whole bunch of skeletons in the closet waiting to be exposed.
Re: Joe Cobb

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 1:58 pm
vbfg User avatar
Image

Re: Joe Cobb

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 1:59 pm
Bullseye User avatar
Pumpetypump wrote:
Jacob Rees-Mogg! To me he exemplifies everything that is, for want of another word, EVIL about the far-right of the Conservative party.



Yes he's definitely in.
Re: Joe Cobb

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 2:00 pm
tigertot User avatar
The temptation to put my fist straight through the screen is almost overwhelming.
