Every time I see a picture of Gove I cheer myself up by knowing that anyone who looks like that has whole bunch of skeletons in the closet waiting to be exposed.

“We, you, a diverse, dynamic, needed support base that they would attack. And now, some of them even whispering, they’re ready to throw in for Hillary over Trump because they can’t afford to see the status quo go, otherwise, they won’t be able to be slurping off the gravy train that’s been feeding them all these years. They don’t want that to end.” Sarah Palin