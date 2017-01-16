|
ridlerbull wrote:
It was weird and unpleasant standing at Odsal following the Brexit vote. On the other hand, I've never felt happier to be an overeducated pinko left liberal middle class w@nker.
I'm not sure about the middle class bit.
"We, you, a diverse, dynamic, needed support base that they would attack. And now, some of them even whispering, they're ready to throw in for Hillary over Trump because they can't afford to see the status quo go, otherwise, they won't be able to be slurping off the gravy train that's been feeding them all these years. They don't want that to end." Sarah Palin
Mon Jan 16, 2017 11:48 am
tigertot wrote:
I'm not sure about the middle class bit.
I fought my way out of the ghetto, yo.
A casual stroll throught the lunatic asylum shows that faith does not prove anything.
Mon Jan 16, 2017 11:51 am
Bullseye wrote:
Same here, apart from the RL thing. I'm at the point where I think I'd feel better if I stopped bothering about it.
You know the history of RL as well, if not better, than me. You know the battles, the injustices, the persecution, the glory. It's like saying I am giving up on social justice because it's hard work at the moment & we have a government with an ideological hatred of common people & social structures. It's just not possible.
Mon Jan 16, 2017 11:52 am
ridlerbull wrote:
I fought my way out of the ghetto, yo.
One should never forget one's roots.
Mon Jan 16, 2017 11:52 am
Could be worse. You could have a rabid lunatic in charge of the western world. Oh ... hang on
Mon Jan 16, 2017 12:17 pm
tigertot wrote:
My romantic view of the working class has been severely, if not permanently, dented by the UK election & Brexit.
I had the same rather romantic view of the working classes, and the same miserable epiphany that the class of my birth, given half a chance, actively kicks itself full on in the face. They want to give a bloody nose to the establishment but in voting to kick themselves full on in the face, are surprised when mysteriously it is they that get the bloody nose.
Mon Jan 16, 2017 12:20 pm
tigertot wrote:
You know the history of RL as well, if not better, than me. You know the battles, the injustices, the persecution, the glory. It's like saying I am giving up on social justice because it's hard work at the moment & we have a government with an ideological hatred of common people & social structures. It's just not possible.
Well maybe it's a just a temporary thing. One things for sure. I feel much better when I don't think about RL. Same applies to politics.
Mon Jan 16, 2017 12:22 pm
Pumpetypump wrote:
I had the same rather romantic view of the working classes, and the same miserable epiphany that the class of my birth, given half a chance, actively kicks itself full on in the face. They want to give a bloody nose to the establishment but in voting to kick themselves full on in the face, are surprised when mysteriously it is they that get the bloody nose.
Demonstrates, admirably, the real reason for the like button on Facebook.
