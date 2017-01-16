Superted wrote: I'll get caned by some of the 'perpetually offended' for saying this, but I hate when people label the abuse they've been getting - people always have and always will throw around verbal abuse (sometimes banter, sometimes to get a reaction, sometimes anger, sometimes just to p*ss the other person off) and will usually choose something they may see as being 'different' about the individual, that could be their weight, looks, gender, race, sexuality etc - it's not because they're discrimatory against whichever 'difference' they single out, it's, just that that's the thing they can use as a vehicle for venting against that particular individual.....Some people really do need to get thicker skinned.

I actually don't totally disagree with you, but it depends on the individual.Some people are a lot thicker skinned than others. A very good friend of mine is gay and constantly makes jokes himself about it and even encourages his friends to do the same. He described it recently as similar to the comedian on 8 out of 10 cats with the big teeth that constantly has jokes made about that. If you're comfortable with it and don't care, then he's more than happy for people to make jokes as long as they're not being hateful with it and it is intended in good humour.However not everyone is like him and I think you need to treat each individual person differently in that sense. Whilst my friend quite enjoys the "banter", some of his other gay friends don't. So he himself and his other friends wouldn't dream of making those same jokes around the guys who aren't as thick skinned as he is.It's often just a case of taking each individual on their own attitudes. Some you'll be able to joke about it, some you won't. And people need to judge that before they make said jokes. And again, they need to be in the right spirit and not in any way hateful or with some actual spite behind them.If someone made a genuine joke with my pal, I would laugh with them. If I thought they were being nasty towards him with it, I'd be the first to smack them in the mouth.Scarey71 is absolutely right though in regards to general fan abuse of referees. A ref should be thick skinned enough to put up with people saying he's rubbish or biased, but he shouldn't have to put up with homophobia or racism in this day and age.