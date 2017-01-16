|
Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 294
|
Cobb was one of the worst refs i have seen take the field, inc amateur games and juniors, in games i've watched him in charge of he has let them descend into chaos, and imho unsafe through lack of authority.
Abuse from fans is part and parcel of the job, The old addage if you cant stand the heat applies, the guy is no loss to the game.
Although homophobia is unacceptable, I doubt most people knew he was gay if he is and certainly don't care.
Reading a few comments on various sites people need to remember this is Rugby League, its pretty hard its tough and aggressive if you cant do it at playing, coaching or refereeing you will get found out.
|
|
Mon Jan 16, 2017 9:52 am
|
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1894
Location: No longer Bradford
|
Superted wrote:
I'll get caned by some of the 'perpetually offended' for saying this, but I hate when people label the abuse they've been getting - people always have and always will throw around verbal abuse (sometimes banter, sometimes to get a reaction, sometimes anger, sometimes just to p*ss the other person off) and will usually choose something they may see as being 'different' about the individual, that could be their weight, looks, gender, race, sexuality etc - it's not because they're discrimatory against whichever 'difference' they single out, it's, just that that's the thing they can use as a vehicle for venting against that particular individual.....Some people really do need to get thicker skinned.
I actually don't totally disagree with you, but it depends on the individual.
Some people are a lot thicker skinned than others. A very good friend of mine is gay and constantly makes jokes himself about it and even encourages his friends to do the same. He described it recently as similar to the comedian on 8 out of 10 cats with the big teeth that constantly has jokes made about that. If you're comfortable with it and don't care, then he's more than happy for people to make jokes as long as they're not being hateful with it and it is intended in good humour.
However not everyone is like him and I think you need to treat each individual person differently in that sense. Whilst my friend quite enjoys the "banter", some of his other gay friends don't. So he himself and his other friends wouldn't dream of making those same jokes around the guys who aren't as thick skinned as he is.
It's often just a case of taking each individual on their own attitudes. Some you'll be able to joke about it, some you won't. And people need to judge that before they make said jokes. And again, they need to be in the right spirit and not in any way hateful or with some actual spite behind them.
If someone made a genuine joke with my pal, I would laugh with them. If I thought they were being nasty towards him with it, I'd be the first to smack them in the mouth.
Scarey71 is absolutely right though in regards to general fan abuse of referees. A ref should be thick skinned enough to put up with people saying he's rubbish or biased, but he shouldn't have to put up with homophobia or racism in this day and age.
|
|
Mon Jan 16, 2017 9:58 am
|
Joined:
Wed Jan 02, 2002 12:55 pmPosts:
6348Location:
LS9
|
Like scary said there has to be a line. You can scream all the abuse you want at a poor ref but the minute you tag on faggot or black you've become at best morally dubious, and at its worst quite possibly you're breaking the law.
|
|
Mon Jan 16, 2017 10:01 am
|
Joined: Wed Oct 01, 2003 10:39 pm
Posts: 1118
|
Scarey71 wrote:
There's a difference between:
"You're effing usless! You don't know what your doing" and
"You're effing usless! You don't know what your doing Nige, you f4t b4stard" and
"You're effing usless! You don't know what your doing you phuqqing faggot!" and
"You're effing usless! You don't know what your doing you black B4st4rd!"
So it depends whats been actually said? You can't lump them all together and say people are just too sensitive and it's only 'bants'. First one's fine, second is borderline but third and fourth can never be justified regardless of skin thickness.
I agree there's a ton of righteous indignation about but there is a line.
If we take sexuality as the example, there's also a difference between calling someone 'an F-ing faggot' because of their sexuality, and calling someone 'an F-img faggot' because they're frustrated with their incompetence.
There is no place for racism/homophobia or any other discrimination in society, but we're losing the plot if everyone is offended by using terms like 'faggot'.
One of lads I play rugby with calls himself a 'paki' and often refers to his friends and family as 'paki b-stards' - he's English, but both parents are Pakistani and moved here about 40 years ago. Is he racist? Are the other rugby lads (who are his best mates) racist when they call him a 'useless paki b-stard' when he drops a ball at training?
|
|
Mon Jan 16, 2017 10:04 am
|
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1894
Location: No longer Bradford
|
Superted wrote:
If we take sexuality as the example, there's also a difference between calling someone 'an F-ing faggot' because of their sexuality, and calling someone 'an F-img faggot' because they're frustrated with their incompetence.
There is no place for racism/homophobia or any other discrimination in society, but we're losing the plot if everyone is offended by using terms like 'faggot'.
One of lads I play rugby with calls himself a 'paki' and often refers to his friends and family as 'paki b-stards' - he's English, but both parents are Pakistani and moved here about 40 years ago. Is he racist? Are the other rugby lads (who are his best mates) racist when they call him a 'useless paki b-stard' when he drops a ball at training?
Again I think that boils down to what I said about the individual. If he's comfortable with it, then I don't think it's all that bad to say it in his company alone. But you wouldn't then say that because he's ok with it, that it's ok to use that term everywhere else.
It's the same as a certain N word that a lot of black americans are perfectly happy to use to talk about themselves, but a hell of a lot of others would take great offence to. It's all dependant on your audience as to whether something is offensive or not.
Although I confess I don't know of another connotation of the word "faggot" than one used for homophobic purposes, so I'm not sure of your point there.
|
|
Mon Jan 16, 2017 10:05 am
|
Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5577
|
Also worth noting that this is only an allegation at this stage. I'd prefer to see evidence of what has been and by whom before criticising anyone.
|
|
Mon Jan 16, 2017 10:16 am
|
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4186
|
Even when Cobb was at is absolute worse and was infuriating the fans, i never heard homophobic abuse. Just general referee abuse. However i think i did seem to remember seeing some on his twitter account, but didn't Cobb search his name on twitter then block anyone who tweeted about him without actually tagging him in their tweet. If you go looking hard enough we'll all find people who don't like us and have negative comments to say about us. Particular if you have an unpopular role as a referee.
I haven't read the article and if homophobic abuse has happened at the RFL then heads need to roll. It just doesn't sound like a professional well run organisation at the moment.
|
|
Mon Jan 16, 2017 10:21 am
|
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1894
Location: No longer Bradford
|
Bull Mania wrote:
Even when Cobb was at is absolute worse and was infuriating the fans, i never heard homophobic abuse.
Me neither, but that doesn't mean it doesn't exist. I've never heard racist abuse at Odsal, but I've heard said chants at both Wakefield and Hull on more than one occasion.
There's also the idea that someone calls a referee "bent" all the time. That word of course can have two different meanings, and you would assume in the context of a referee, the "biased" meaning would be taken over the homophobic one, but you never know.
|
|