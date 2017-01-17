|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25783
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
paulwalker71 wrote:
The T&A report says that Chalmers and Lowe were in cahoots with the Leo Group in their original. I think that's new information (if true, of course)
IF it turns out that the new owners are still working with the Leo Group then this **could ** all turn out well in the end - which, given everything, would be a miracle...
As if! Come on you've been around long enough to know that good things don't happen.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Tue Jan 17, 2017 8:56 am
Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 309
I think we are in for another tedious wait today until Chalmers and Lowe are crowned at Odsal..
The Leo group involved would make the ground development a lot more likely and would be a dream come true in that respect.
Money and past business dealings in NZ aside, These two guys are actually successful Rugby League men that will def know what they are doing when it comes to creating a professional structure and improving the playing department no end.
According to Lance and others the setup under Ferres, Lowes and green was laughable and poorly run, I think these guys should be the polar opposite.
If there is investment cash wise behind these two I think we have the best deal, I may turn out to be way off the mark.
What has annoyed me a little not on here but on facebook and twitter is people sat at home in their average mundane day to day life dragging up business pasts of people aiming to take the club forward and posting it all over social media.
These guys have nothing to gain in my view by starting a "new" Bradford club other than wanting to build a successful club.
Again I may be proved wrong on all fronts, give them a chance and see where we end up.
Publicly slating them on social media is all kinds of wrong especially when you don't know what deal is on the table, what is to be invested in and what the future holds.
Tue Jan 17, 2017 8:58 am
|
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 2859
Location: Bradford
Bullseye wrote:
As if! Come on you've been around long enough to know that good things don't happen.
Well, yes... this is the Bulls after all. And Bradford. And the RFL
I'll go back to my usual state of mind
Tue Jan 17, 2017 9:05 am
Joined: Mon Jan 14, 2013 9:26 pm
Posts: 16
I feel for the players and staff they have been through enough...however I hope they now realise that actually if they stick together as a group they have the new owners and in particular the RFL over a barrel with 3 weeks to season...I appreciate this is peoples lives and mortgages and its easy to say for me however as a group they have a very strong negociating postion, I hope they have a smart representative someone like Richard Cramer?
Tue Jan 17, 2017 9:10 am
Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 309
linebacker53 wrote:
I feel for the players and staff they have been through enough...however I hope they now realise that actually if they stick together as a group they have the new owners and in particular the RFL over a barrel with 3 weeks to season...I appreciate this is peoples lives and mortgages and its easy to say for me however as a group they have a very strong negociating postion, I hope they have a smart representative someone like Richard Cramer?
Yeah that would be great for the club going forward if they made the deal even harder by been greedy.
Maybe then we could afford less playing staff and struggle even more as the season goes on top idea that man.
