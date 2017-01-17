I think we are in for another tedious wait today until Chalmers and Lowe are crowned at Odsal..



The Leo group involved would make the ground development a lot more likely and would be a dream come true in that respect.



Money and past business dealings in NZ aside, These two guys are actually successful Rugby League men that will def know what they are doing when it comes to creating a professional structure and improving the playing department no end.

According to Lance and others the setup under Ferres, Lowes and green was laughable and poorly run, I think these guys should be the polar opposite.



If there is investment cash wise behind these two I think we have the best deal, I may turn out to be way off the mark.



What has annoyed me a little not on here but on facebook and twitter is people sat at home in their average mundane day to day life dragging up business pasts of people aiming to take the club forward and posting it all over social media.

These guys have nothing to gain in my view by starting a "new" Bradford club other than wanting to build a successful club.

Again I may be proved wrong on all fronts, give them a chance and see where we end up.

Publicly slating them on social media is all kinds of wrong especially when you don't know what deal is on the table, what is to be invested in and what the future holds.