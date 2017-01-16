|
KCNBABT wrote:
The RFL are going to be left with egg on their face. The potential new owners who never actually signed anything after HMRC wanted six months up front are now trying to flip sale the rights to the membership with Lamb and Thorne back in the running. This could take the rest of the week to sort out.
Who is telling you this information?? Are the players really having a meeting tonight?
Mon Jan 16, 2017 6:03 pm
Couldn't organise a ......
Happy ending in a 24 hour massage parlour
Mon Jan 16, 2017 8:06 pm
rugbyreddog wrote:
Compared to our 8 weeks this is pathetic.
You spelled "years" wrong...
Mon Jan 16, 2017 8:18 pm
KCNBABT wrote:
The RFL are going to be left with egg on their face. The potential new owners who never actually signed anything after HMRC wanted six months up front are now trying to flip sale the rights to the membership with Lamb and Thorne back in the running. This could take the rest of the week to sort out.
I am aware that this arrangement is a stipulation of high risk businesses and seen it applied to phoenix companies. How have you been made aware of this being applied now?
Mon Jan 16, 2017 8:23 pm
Mon Jan 16, 2017 8:49 pm
Why is everyone getting so worked up about the lack of a press conference today
The announcement about one was on RFL statement. Which said there would be one early this week. To me that means anytime before Wednesday night
