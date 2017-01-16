Aaron bower, freelance journo (actual journalist as opposed to some others we know) who has had a couple of good pieces in the Guardian about this fiasco, (and I think used to be a poster on here long ago??) has tweeted there is a press conference tomorrow. I've no reason not to belive Aaron, if it actually happens or not is an entirely different thing!



If i remember correctly the rfl statement on Fri said early next week, never mentioned Monday.



I seem to have spent 8 weeks constantly waiting for an announcement.