A couple of people have asked about the 3pm meeting but I think that was just a joke posting linking to a clown site.
Mon Jan 16, 2017 5:30 pm
It's not a case of how large your budget is, it's a case of getting value for money. WE have spent large budgets in the last two years and have been decidedly short changed.
Mon Jan 16, 2017 5:32 pm
rugbyreddog wrote:
It's not a case of how large your budget is, it's a case of getting value for money. WE have spent large budgets in the last two years and have been decidedly short changed.
We short changed ourselves by signing players the coach had no intention of playing. Take those out of the equation and there might have been enough to pay the VAT.
Mon Jan 16, 2017 5:34 pm
Aaron bower, freelance journo (actual journalist as opposed to some others we know) who has had a couple of good pieces in the Guardian about this fiasco, (and I think used to be a poster on here long ago??) has tweeted there is a press conference tomorrow. I've no reason not to belive Aaron, if it actually happens or not is an entirely different thing!
If i remember correctly the rfl statement on Fri said early next week, never mentioned Monday.
I seem to have spent 8 weeks constantly waiting for an announcement.
Mon Jan 16, 2017 5:39 pm
Duckman wrote:
I seem to have spent 8 weeks constantly waiting for an announcement.
Is it only a mere 8 weeks? Hasn't it flown..
