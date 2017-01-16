|
paulwalker71 wrote:
I think that's right. Like many, when we got relegated I assumed that our full-time squad would be able to easily steamroller the part-time teams. It didn't exactly work out that way did it? ...
Well, it sort of did, as I recall we were the ones that ended up in the MPG, but true to formwe managed to snatch defeat from the jaws of a victory that could and should have put us back in SL despite Lowes and everything.
Mon Jan 16, 2017 3:22 pm
Are you sure that you've got the right time?
I've been watching it since 2:45pm and haven't seen anything about a press conference?
Mon Jan 16, 2017 3:23 pm
vbfg
Reports of our survival seem to be greatly exaggerated.
Mon Jan 16, 2017 3:34 pm
vbfg wrote:
Reports of our survival seem to be greatly exaggerated.
Mon Jan 16, 2017 3:46 pm
The silence is both deafening and worrying ... what a way to treat former players, former staff and those supporters who still remain, despite all the smoke and mirrors, desirous of a favourable outcome. Are we just gullible, deluded Northern / Bulls addicts? Just what is the point anymore?
Mon Jan 16, 2017 3:48 pm
Well I'm now feeling quite apathetic, there's only so long you can stay on the rollercoaster. The longer it drags on the less likely we'll be lining up in 20 days time. That may not be a bad thing, there has to be a cut off point somewhere when it becomes impossible to get a side together in time?
Mon Jan 16, 2017 3:51 pm
Sounds like we have a Lamb "can't actually show us the money" redux
Mon Jan 16, 2017 3:54 pm
Scarey71 wrote:
Now come on! Shipley had a smattering of die hards down at Peel Park that still turned up to come come thrashings, dog poop, locel eejits walking across the field whilst the game was on... we need to turn up to protest!
Haha - indeed they did! I was one of em myself for a while. You forgot to mention short tempered coaches who had a tendency to throw things when we lost.
