paulwalker71 wrote: I think that's right. Like many, when we got relegated I assumed that our full-time squad would be able to easily steamroller the part-time teams. It didn't exactly work out that way did it? ...

Well, it sort of did, as I recall we were the ones that ended up in the MPG, but true to formwe managed to snatch defeat from the jaws of a victory that could and should have put us back in SL despite Lowes and everything.