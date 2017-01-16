WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Press Conference

Re: Press Conference

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 3:11 pm
Ferocious Aardvark



Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27489
Location: MACS0647-JD
paulwalker71 wrote:
I think that's right. Like many, when we got relegated I assumed that our full-time squad would be able to easily steamroller the part-time teams. It didn't exactly work out that way did it? ...


Well, it sort of did, as I recall we were the ones that ended up in the MPG, but true to formwe managed to snatch defeat from the jaws of a victory that could and should have put us back in SL despite Lowes and everything.
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total

Re: Press Conference

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 3:22 pm
Sensei-Bull


Joined: Fri Sep 03, 2010 6:52 am
Posts: 848
Branded Bull wrote:
Live press conference at 15.00 today on bulls new website

bradfordbulls.com


Are you sure that you've got the right time?

I've been watching it since 2:45pm and haven't seen anything about a press conference?

Re: Press Conference

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 3:23 pm
vbfg



Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7345
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
Reports of our survival seem to be greatly exaggerated.

Re: Press Conference

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 3:34 pm
Bullseye



Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25766
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
vbfg wrote:
Reports of our survival seem to be greatly exaggerated.


:lol: :DEPRESSED:
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Press Conference

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 3:46 pm
HiramC

Joined: Fri May 01, 2015 2:11 pm
Posts: 37
The silence is both deafening and worrying ... what a way to treat former players, former staff and those supporters who still remain, despite all the smoke and mirrors, desirous of a favourable outcome. Are we just gullible, deluded Northern / Bulls addicts? Just what is the point anymore?

Re: Press Conference

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 3:48 pm
Bullseye



Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25766
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Well I'm now feeling quite apathetic, there's only so long you can stay on the rollercoaster. The longer it drags on the less likely we'll be lining up in 20 days time. That may not be a bad thing, there has to be a cut off point somewhere when it becomes impossible to get a side together in time?
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Press Conference

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 3:51 pm
Ferocious Aardvark



Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27489
Location: MACS0647-JD
Sounds like we have a Lamb "can't actually show us the money" redux
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total

Re: Press Conference

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 3:54 pm
Terry Price's knee

Joined: Tue Jan 03, 2017 2:29 pm
Posts: 13
Scarey71 wrote:
Now come on! Shipley had a smattering of die hards down at Peel Park that still turned up to come come thrashings, dog poop, locel eejits walking across the field whilst the game was on... we need to turn up to protest!


Haha - indeed they did! I was one of em myself for a while. You forgot to mention short tempered coaches who had a tendency to throw things when we lost.
