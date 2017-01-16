|
Well a lot is made of Batley being part time and having a tiny budget. However they’re a club that’s spent a long time at this level and managed to attract the best part time talent. A lot of their players could go pro but have decent jobs so have chosen not to. A side cobbled together at the last minute will have the players nobody else wants.
Mon Jan 16, 2017 1:59 pm
The difference being with Batley is that although they may have only spent £300k and the new Bradford's budget is allegedly £400k, Batley had a lot longer to sort out the squad and cherry pick the best of the part time players. Especially since Sheffield had just got rid of a load of players who didn't want to go full time, of which Batley happily snapped up (likes of Dom Brambani & Patch Walker). Bradford could have £1m but they still only have the choice of whatever left from all the players other clubs don't want.
Mon Jan 16, 2017 2:01 pm
A lot of pro players at this level are actually inferior to their part time counterparts. We struggled versus some part time teams last year (Fax, Dewsbury, Batley etc). Mind you a lot of that was down to our lack of halfbacks and the side not responding to Lowes.
Mon Jan 16, 2017 2:03 pm
Have we actually got new owners or did I dream that on Friday?
Mon Jan 16, 2017 2:04 pm
HamsterChops wrote:
They told people didn't they? I seem to remember a figure of £300k+ mentioned somewhere. I accept I may have dreamed this.
I will find out but it won't be until Wednesday, i do no all they players got £5k bonus for getting in to top 4.
