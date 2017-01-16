The difference being with Batley is that although they may have only spent £300k and the new Bradford's budget is allegedly £400k, Batley had a lot longer to sort out the squad and cherry pick the best of the part time players. Especially since Sheffield had just got rid of a load of players who didn't want to go full time, of which Batley happily snapped up (likes of Dom Brambani & Patch Walker). Bradford could have £1m but they still only have the choice of whatever left from all the players other clubs don't want.





Edit: Bullseye largely beat me to that point...