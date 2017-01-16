|
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
If as one of our in-the-know moles says contracts are being offered at 60% off, then that ain't gonna take long.
Absolutely - and it may be that it's still
the best offer on the table.
And I know how inspired and raring to go [not] that would have left me, if I'd been offered a 60% reduction in wages in order to keep my job...
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain
Mon Jan 16, 2017 11:31 am
How would an ex junior players dad know that? on Saturday
Especially when the League express says as of yesterday afternoon non of the old staff or players had heard from the new owners?
I fully expect to be underwhelmed as soon as we do know the details of the takeover though.
Mon Jan 16, 2017 12:22 pm
For some players, that may be their current market value. If their previous contract was negotiated when the Bulls was a top 2 championship team, their poor performance and fifth place finish will no doubt impact on that. They can't expect to command the same salary at a new club when they failed to deliver performance wise.
