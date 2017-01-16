Ferocious Aardvark wrote: If as one of our in-the-know moles says contracts are being offered at 60% off, then that ain't gonna take long.

How would an ex junior players dad know that? on SaturdayEspecially when the League express says as of yesterday afternoon non of the old staff or players had heard from the new owners?I fully expect to be underwhelmed as soon as we do know the details of the takeover though.