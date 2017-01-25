Huddersfield1895 wrote: For all his faults Maurice Lindsey kept Rugby League in the newspapers with positives stories.

We need more forceful people at Red Hall pushing out positive stories.

Did he? Or was it just a different time? There's been a significant centralisation of the national media in London at the same time as local media has been marginalised.Leeds and Wigan etc were no more relevant to the rest of the country as they are now it's just there were only 3 or 4 TV channels (with more local content), more local newspaper editions and no internet which automatically pigeon-holes content.I've no doubt Red Hall isn't good, sadly it appears as if we need to move the HQ to London and spent top money on top people, but we'll still struggle to make an impact in the media until we make ourselves relevant to more people in the country. By the existing clubs growing themselves at local level and the RFL expanding the amateur game at national level. And we have to use internationals better. We always get reasonable coverage when England play and people sit up and take note. It has to happen regularly, on a set and consistent schedule and at consistent venues, especially in London.