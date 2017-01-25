WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Time for RFL/Sl rebranding?

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace Time for RFL/Sl rebranding?

 
Post a reply

Re: Time for RFL/Sl rebranding?

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 8:38 pm
Him User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jun 19, 2002 9:47 am
Posts: 13752
Location: Campaigning for a deep attacking line
Huddersfield1895 wrote:
For all his faults Maurice Lindsey kept Rugby League in the newspapers with positives stories.
We need more forceful people at Red Hall pushing out positive stories.

Did he? Or was it just a different time? There's been a significant centralisation of the national media in London at the same time as local media has been marginalised.

Leeds and Wigan etc were no more relevant to the rest of the country as they are now it's just there were only 3 or 4 TV channels (with more local content), more local newspaper editions and no internet which automatically pigeon-holes content.

I've no doubt Red Hall isn't good, sadly it appears as if we need to move the HQ to London and spent top money on top people, but we'll still struggle to make an impact in the media until we make ourselves relevant to more people in the country. By the existing clubs growing themselves at local level and the RFL expanding the amateur game at national level. And we have to use internationals better. We always get reasonable coverage when England play and people sit up and take note. It has to happen regularly, on a set and consistent schedule and at consistent venues, especially in London.

Re: Time for RFL/Sl rebranding?

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 8:59 pm
SmokeyTA Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22077
Leigh getting 6k instead of 3k, or salford getting 4k, or Wakefield getting to 7k will not mean a jot to people outside those areas. It will contribute next to nothing to making us relevant to the rest of the country. Expanding the amateur game at a national level will not only be nigh on impossible, but make very little difference when outside a small enclave, the rest of the country is at best, represented at a level barely above amateur.

The atomisation of media is not a threat, it was an opportunity.
http://www.pngnrlbid.com

bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.

Re: Time for RFL/Sl rebranding?

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 9:05 pm
wire-quin User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5063
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
What was the scouse swine with the black book brought in for?
Mac out!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Budgiezilla, Him, Kiyan, scott-the-red, Sir Kevin Sinfield, SirStan, TheButcher, TrinityIHC, vbfg, wiganermike, yossarian and 141 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,509,9341,94975,7164,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  