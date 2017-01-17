WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tim Sheens and Salford in HUGE legal dispute?

Tue Jan 17, 2017 7:46 am
Our glorious leader does have form!

Tue Jan 17, 2017 12:57 pm
Salford do seem to have issues with paying staff and getting into disputes. It might not actually be much worse than some other clubs but there's a perception there that there's dodgy dealings going on. The club doesn't seem to be doing much to calmly rebuild PR in this area, and Koukash doesn't play the political PR game very well. You might hate playing politics yourself, but in reality, you can't avoid it.

As for 2017, I don't think Salford have done enough close season to avoid the mid 8s yet again. Plus yoy're picking up a few injuries at the moment (like we had before 2016 kicked off).
Sun Jan 22, 2017 4:44 pm
rebelrobin wrote:
By the way I am not bitter at all or arrogant, but will see who is laughing end of this season when you get relegated and saint koucash does a runner.. just saying

your post makes you look like you are

Mon Jan 23, 2017 9:36 am
Razor wrote:
your post makes you look like you are


He seems to have a dead irony gland...
Tue Jan 24, 2017 1:32 pm
Honest guys ain't bitter to prove It end of season when you come to Kr I will buy you two a pint.. I honestly like your fans just not your owner.. what happened to us happened for the best if honest.. we had a lot of players on over sized wages who wasn't playing to earn them.. and to say last season we couldn't get anyone to cover injuries cos we was full cap.. to today were Kr have signed up most of team and signed 11 new players and wanting 2 more before 5th Feb and still have and still have about 500k to strengthen end of season so good luck guys for season beat fc twice would be great

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 1:32 pm
Tue Jan 24, 2017 3:11 pm
what happened to us happened for the best if honest..


I think we can all agree on that!
Fri Jan 27, 2017 11:51 am
Honest guys ain't bitter to prove It end of season when you come to Kr I will buy you two a pint.. I honestly like your fans just not your owner.. what happened to us happened for the best if honest.. we had a lot of players on over sized wages who wasn't playing to earn them.. and to say last season we couldn't get anyone to cover injuries cos we was full cap.. to today were Kr have signed up most of team and signed 11 new players and wanting 2 more before 5th Feb and still have and still have about 500k to strengthen end of season so good luck guys for season beat fc twice would be great


It wouldn't be a proper Hull KR post without a mention of big brother.
Fri Jan 27, 2017 12:47 pm
"big brother" ... York?
