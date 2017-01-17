rebelrobin wrote:

Honest guys ain't bitter to prove It end of season when you come to Kr I will buy you two a pint.. I honestly like your fans just not your owner.. what happened to us happened for the best if honest.. we had a lot of players on over sized wages who wasn't playing to earn them.. and to say last season we couldn't get anyone to cover injuries cos we was full cap.. to today were Kr have signed up most of team and signed 11 new players and wanting 2 more before 5th Feb and still have and still have about 500k to strengthen end of season so good luck guys for season beat fc twice would be great