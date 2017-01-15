If you're happy booking things separately then doing it yourself rather then using a travel company works out cheaper (99% of the time).



We're flying to Barcelona Thursday morning, staying one night in central Barcelona then on the Friday getting the train down the coast to Calella or Lloret for the next three nights.



Best way to search cheap flights is via skyscanner and I normally use booking.com to search for hotels. Any transfers (match and airport) can be booked via Catalan sports tours who 95% of travelling suppprters use.



We'll probably be looking at approx £300 for the flights, hotels, match ticket and airport/match transfers.