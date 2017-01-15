freddies wig

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Mon Sep 11, 2006 1:37 pm

Posts: 2261

Location: surrey



Looked a tough day at the office....? Oh hali hali hali hali halifax Fax4Life

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Oct 22, 2004 8:08 pm

Posts: 5731

Location: Halifax, Yorkshire,England

yer we went good first half held them out well but fell away second half and took wrong options in attack lacked a cutting edge freddies wig

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Mon Sep 11, 2006 1:37 pm

Posts: 2261

Location: surrey

Thanks for that - so pretty much how last season ended then with a bit of tackling thrown in? Oh hali hali hali hali halifax Inoffski1 Strong-running second rower



Joined: Mon Mar 14, 2005 1:54 pm

Posts: 397

Good first half, but once they threw on some big guns in the 2nd half, coupled with more of our young lads on in the second half it was always going to be a big ask.



Positives for me were the goal line defence, particularly in the first half, and I and also thought that Luke Ambler showed up very well in his first game of the season.



What the second half did highlight for me, with Muzza not coming back on in the 2nd half, and Gaz Moore not playing through injury, was the lack of quality in our halves. It may upset the Ben Johnston fan club, but in my opinion he is just not good enough. He may have a step and a scoot over 40 yards, but realistically what else does he bring? He certainly has not got the ability to take us around the park. And Morgan Punchard - who I do think has a promising future, didn't really get the chance to shine.



Just to rub salt into the wounds as well - I thought Danny Craven bossed it for Widnes in the second half - running with the ball and taking on the line, a couple of try assists and a great kicking game.



But I certainly didn't come away with the 'Doom and Gloom' feeling. With the majority of what you would call 'first teamers' playing in the first half, we gave it a good crack.



People need to remember that our playing budget is just over £200k this year, so not the greatest. But thanks to the hard work and diligence of the board of directors we at least have a solvent club, set on reasonably firm foundations compared to a lot of the other clubs at our level. It could have been so different this season - for all the wrong reasons, if the board hadn't been so.... careful and unified shall we say. And the players that stayed need to take lot of credit taking the pay cut and for backing themselves to get it back if we make the top 4.



It wouldn't take much for the fortunes of the club to change - just a little bit of luck over the course of the season and who knows!!



Up The Fax!!!! faxlad66

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Wed May 27, 2009 4:32 pm

Posts: 1702

Location: BRI Maternity unit

Inoffski1 wrote: Good first half, but once they threw on some big guns in the 2nd half, coupled with more of our young lads on in the second half it was always going to be a big ask.



Positives for me were the goal line defence, particularly in the first half, and I and also thought that Luke Ambler showed up very well in his first game of the season.



What the second half did highlight for me, with Muzza not coming back on in the 2nd half, and Gaz Moore not playing through injury, was the lack of quality in our halves. It may upset the Ben Johnston fan club, but in my opinion he is just not good enough. He may have a step and a scoot over 40 yards, but realistically what else does he bring? He certainly has not got the ability to take us around the park. And Morgan Punchard - who I do think has a promising future, didn't really get the chance to shine.



Just to rub salt into the wounds as well - I thought Danny Craven bossed it for Widnes in the second half - running with the ball and taking on the line, a couple of try assists and a great kicking game.



But I certainly didn't come away with the 'Doom and Gloom' feeling. With the majority of what you would call 'first teamers' playing in the first half, we gave it a good crack.



People need to remember that our playing budget is just over £200k this year, so not the greatest. But thanks to the hard work and diligence of the board of directors we at least have a solvent club, set on reasonably firm foundations compared to a lot of the other clubs at our level. It could have been so different this season - for all the wrong reasons, if the board hadn't been so.... careful and unified shall we say. And the players that stayed need to take lot of credit taking the pay cut and for backing themselves to get it back if we make the top 4.



It wouldn't take much for the fortunes of the club to change - just a little bit of luck over the course of the season and who knows!!



Up The Fax!!!!





Agree with a lot of that Mike! The 2nd half was tough on Jonno and Morgan because we didn't have much of the ball and the idiot in the middle refused to let the game flow. The bottom line is that they got a run out against a decent team that was always going to beat us. Anyone who went expecting anything different needs to wake up. like you say, a little luck is all we need and the right duel reg players at our disposal to strengthen the 17 that play. Agree with a lot of that Mike! The 2nd half was tough on Jonno and Morgan because we didn't have much of the ball and the idiot in the middle refused to let the game flow. The bottom line is that they got a run out against a decent team that was always going to beat us. Anyone who went expecting anything different needs to wake up. like you say, a little luck is all we need and the right duel reg players at our disposal to strengthen the 17 that play. charlies son Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Jun 06, 2011 8:44 pm

Posts: 24

Good posts also thought we struggled to get going with the refereeing as the penalty count as far as I could see was 15.0 to Widnes,I know it was only a friendly but surely that is making a mockery of the game.One thing we did get was plenty of defensive practise and we held up well in the first half.Will have done us good to blow the cobwebs off and hopefully a better show against Salford. Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: charlies son, Equinox, Exabot [Bot], faxlad66, Inoffski1, littlerich, n empsall and 119 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 6 posts • Page 1 of 1 Return to Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS About RLFANS RLFANS Support RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace League Marketplace League Games Station League Links Central Main News NRL Kangaroo Bar Off Topic Music TV & Film The Sin Bin Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Leigh Centurions Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR London Broncos Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Barrow Raiders Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports NFL Wrestling Boxing Golf Cricket Cycling Sports Betting / Tips Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD (DATE) 4,504,411 1,601 75,689 4,491 (28-03-2016) Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)

DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE! YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats R

L

F

A

N

A

L

Y

T

I

C

S



Wakefield Trinity Wildcats Change these prefs/or turn this off... FIXTURES/RESULTS W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Sat 4th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 TOULOUSE v BATLEY Sun 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 ROCHDALE v DEWSBURY Sun 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 SWINTON v LONDON Sun 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 OLDHAM v SHEFFIELD Sun 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 HULL KR v BRADFORD Sun 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 HALIFAX v FEATHERSTONE Thu 9th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 ST. HELENS v LEEDS TV Fri 10th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 WIDNES v HUDDERSFIELD Fri 10th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 CASTLEFORD v LEIGH TV Sat 11th Feb : 13:15 SL-R1 SALFORD v WIGAN Sat 11th Feb : 18:00 SL-R1 CATALANS v WARRINGTON TV Sun 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 SHEFFIELD v TOULOUSE Sun 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 LONDON v HULL KR Sun 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 DEWSBURY v SWINTON Sun 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 FEATHERSTONE v OLDHAM



























