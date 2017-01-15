Good first half, but once they threw on some big guns in the 2nd half, coupled with more of our young lads on in the second half it was always going to be a big ask.
Positives for me were the goal line defence, particularly in the first half, and I and also thought that Luke Ambler showed up very well in his first game of the season.
What the second half did highlight for me, with Muzza not coming back on in the 2nd half, and Gaz Moore not playing through injury, was the lack of quality in our halves. It may upset the Ben Johnston fan club, but in my opinion he is just not good enough. He may have a step and a scoot over 40 yards, but realistically what else does he bring? He certainly has not got the ability to take us around the park. And Morgan Punchard - who I do think has a promising future, didn't really get the chance to shine.
Just to rub salt into the wounds as well - I thought Danny Craven bossed it for Widnes in the second half - running with the ball and taking on the line, a couple of try assists and a great kicking game.
But I certainly didn't come away with the 'Doom and Gloom' feeling. With the majority of what you would call 'first teamers' playing in the first half, we gave it a good crack.
People need to remember that our playing budget is just over £200k this year, so not the greatest. But thanks to the hard work and diligence of the board of directors we at least have a solvent club, set on reasonably firm foundations compared to a lot of the other clubs at our level. It could have been so different this season - for all the wrong reasons, if the board hadn't been so.... careful and unified shall we say. And the players that stayed need to take lot of credit taking the pay cut and for backing themselves to get it back if we make the top 4.
It wouldn't take much for the fortunes of the club to change - just a little bit of luck over the course of the season and who knows!!
Up The Fax!!!!