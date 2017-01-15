WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Anyone go today?

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Anyone go today?

 
Post a reply

Anyone go today?

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 9:37 pm
freddies wig User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Sep 11, 2006 1:37 pm
Posts: 2261
Location: surrey
Looked a tough day at the office....?
Oh hali hali hali hali halifax

Re: Anyone go today?

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 10:15 pm
Fax4Life User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 22, 2004 8:08 pm
Posts: 5731
Location: Halifax, Yorkshire,England
yer we went good first half held them out well but fell away second half and took wrong options in attack lacked a cutting edge

Re: Anyone go today?

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 10:41 pm
freddies wig User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Sep 11, 2006 1:37 pm
Posts: 2261
Location: surrey
Thanks for that - so pretty much how last season ended then with a bit of tackling thrown in?
Oh hali hali hali hali halifax

Re: Anyone go today?

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 7:05 am
Inoffski1 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Mar 14, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 397
Good first half, but once they threw on some big guns in the 2nd half, coupled with more of our young lads on in the second half it was always going to be a big ask.

Positives for me were the goal line defence, particularly in the first half, and I and also thought that Luke Ambler showed up very well in his first game of the season.

What the second half did highlight for me, with Muzza not coming back on in the 2nd half, and Gaz Moore not playing through injury, was the lack of quality in our halves. It may upset the Ben Johnston fan club, but in my opinion he is just not good enough. He may have a step and a scoot over 40 yards, but realistically what else does he bring? He certainly has not got the ability to take us around the park. And Morgan Punchard - who I do think has a promising future, didn't really get the chance to shine.

Just to rub salt into the wounds as well - I thought Danny Craven bossed it for Widnes in the second half - running with the ball and taking on the line, a couple of try assists and a great kicking game.

But I certainly didn't come away with the 'Doom and Gloom' feeling. With the majority of what you would call 'first teamers' playing in the first half, we gave it a good crack.

People need to remember that our playing budget is just over £200k this year, so not the greatest. But thanks to the hard work and diligence of the board of directors we at least have a solvent club, set on reasonably firm foundations compared to a lot of the other clubs at our level. It could have been so different this season - for all the wrong reasons, if the board hadn't been so.... careful and unified shall we say. And the players that stayed need to take lot of credit taking the pay cut and for backing themselves to get it back if we make the top 4.

It wouldn't take much for the fortunes of the club to change - just a little bit of luck over the course of the season and who knows!!

Up The Fax!!!!

Re: Anyone go today?

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 8:06 am
faxlad66 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed May 27, 2009 4:32 pm
Posts: 1702
Location: BRI Maternity unit
Inoffski1 wrote:
Good first half, but once they threw on some big guns in the 2nd half, coupled with more of our young lads on in the second half it was always going to be a big ask.

Positives for me were the goal line defence, particularly in the first half, and I and also thought that Luke Ambler showed up very well in his first game of the season.

What the second half did highlight for me, with Muzza not coming back on in the 2nd half, and Gaz Moore not playing through injury, was the lack of quality in our halves. It may upset the Ben Johnston fan club, but in my opinion he is just not good enough. He may have a step and a scoot over 40 yards, but realistically what else does he bring? He certainly has not got the ability to take us around the park. And Morgan Punchard - who I do think has a promising future, didn't really get the chance to shine.

Just to rub salt into the wounds as well - I thought Danny Craven bossed it for Widnes in the second half - running with the ball and taking on the line, a couple of try assists and a great kicking game.

But I certainly didn't come away with the 'Doom and Gloom' feeling. With the majority of what you would call 'first teamers' playing in the first half, we gave it a good crack.

People need to remember that our playing budget is just over £200k this year, so not the greatest. But thanks to the hard work and diligence of the board of directors we at least have a solvent club, set on reasonably firm foundations compared to a lot of the other clubs at our level. It could have been so different this season - for all the wrong reasons, if the board hadn't been so.... careful and unified shall we say. And the players that stayed need to take lot of credit taking the pay cut and for backing themselves to get it back if we make the top 4.

It wouldn't take much for the fortunes of the club to change - just a little bit of luck over the course of the season and who knows!!

Up The Fax!!!!



Agree with a lot of that Mike! The 2nd half was tough on Jonno and Morgan because we didn't have much of the ball and the idiot in the middle refused to let the game flow. The bottom line is that they got a run out against a decent team that was always going to beat us. Anyone who went expecting anything different needs to wake up. like you say, a little luck is all we need and the right duel reg players at our disposal to strengthen the 17 that play.

Re: Anyone go today?

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 8:35 am
charlies son Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Jun 06, 2011 8:44 pm
Posts: 24
Good posts also thought we struggled to get going with the refereeing as the penalty count as far as I could see was 15.0 to Widnes,I know it was only a friendly but surely that is making a mockery of the game.One thing we did get was plenty of defensive practise and we held up well in the first half.Will have done us good to blow the cobwebs off and hopefully a better show against Salford.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: charlies son, Equinox, Exabot [Bot], faxlad66, Inoffski1, littlerich, n empsall and 119 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,504,4111,60175,6894,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  