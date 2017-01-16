|
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Joined:
Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 amPosts:
7345Location:
The People's Republic of Goatistan
|
The urge to just walk away and not look back rises by the minute. As it has on each of the other occasions where I didn't do that. Soon, though. And if the likes of us keep talking about it...
|
|
Mon Jan 16, 2017 3:58 pm
|
Joined:
Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pmPosts:
27489Location:
MACS0647-JD
|
Bulliac wrote:
..and I Get less and less enthusiastic as the hours go by....tick tock tick.tock....
Why? I mean, it's not like they've had two months to sort something, is it? Oh hang on
|
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 1972er, andycapp, ATS1, beefy1, bellycouldtackle, Bendybulls, bobsmyuncle, bowlingboy, bromleyB, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bullseye, Cassandra, childofthenorthern, Clearwing, Creedy Bull, Dannyboywt, Derwent, djhudds, dr_noangel, Drust, Duckman, dummyrunner, fifty50, Fr13daY, Geoff, Godiswithers, Google Adsense [Bot], HamsterChops, Highlander, hindle xiii, HiramC, Iggy79, jammle, king benny, Kiyan, linebacker53, LU2, Nelson, Nozzy, Paul124897, paulwalker71, PCollinson1990, PHILISAN, phillgee, Prince, Pumpetypump, RickyF1, ridlerbull, roger daly, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, scarrie, SCONE, Sensei-Bull, Slugger McBatt, St. Enoch, Stockwell & Smales, Terry Price's knee, thepimp007, tigertot, tikkabull, Toga, VanGinger, vbfg, whitters, woolly07 and 564 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|