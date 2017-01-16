WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Deal Not Done

Re: Deal Not Done

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 3:40 pm
paulwalker71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 2853
Location: Bradford
Highlander wrote:
Pryce, Joseph, Peltz! and Roche were at Bingley Bees I think at the weekend, watching a game. Or getting signed up, one of the two. They seemed fairly tight as a group.


New owner is moving the club to Wagon Lane. You heard it here first! I know its true because KCNBABT told me earlier...

Re: Deal Not Done

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 3:42 pm
bowlingboy Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 302
HamsterChops wrote:
Somehow I expect that particular deal would miraculously fall through if Lamb somehow did manage to get the club. As would that 7 figure sum of his own money that he was going to put in.



He's a one in't he!

Re: Deal Not Done

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 3:43 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25766
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
paulwalker71 wrote:
New owner is moving the club to Wagon Lane. You heard it here first! I know its true because KCNBABT told me earlier...


Handy for me that. Pitch gets a bit damp in winter though.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Deal Not Done

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 3:45 pm
Highlander Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 2:25 pm
Posts: 1977
Location: Bradford
Like last year you mean? A bit damp pmsl!!
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.

Re: Deal Not Done

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 3:47 pm
Scarey71 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 229
Location: South of Bratfud
We can't get a League team together let alone Union...

Re: Deal Not Done

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 3:49 pm
bowlingboy Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 302
How silly are the RFL going to look if ....

A) A deal is not actually done and Chalmers tails off
B) They have to go to another bidder

If we have to sit 2017 out its going to cause them mayhem.

Re: Deal Not Done

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 3:49 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25766
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Highlander wrote:
Like last year you mean? A bit damp pmsl!!


It'd be a good leveller.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Deal Not Done

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 3:51 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25766
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
bowlingboy wrote:
How silly are the RFL going to look if ....

A) A deal is not actually done and Chalmers tails off
B) They have to go to another bidder

If we have to sit 2017 out its going to cause them mayhem.


Time's running out...
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Deal Not Done

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 3:53 pm
rugbyreddog User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 3553
Location: Hornsea
bowlingboy wrote:
I don't get the "I know something you don't" mentality, it gets on my tit$.

There is a reason why people have "I know something you don't" mentality, but I'm not allowed to tell you

Re: Deal Not Done

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 3:55 pm
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 8971
Location: Bradbados
Bullseye wrote:
Time's running out...


..and I Get less and less enthusiastic as the hours go by....tick tock tick.tock....
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain
