|
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 2853
Location: Bradford
|
Highlander wrote:
Pryce, Joseph, Peltz! and Roche were at Bingley Bees I think at the weekend, watching a game. Or getting signed up, one of the two. They seemed fairly tight as a group.
New owner is moving the club to Wagon Lane. You heard it here first! I know its true because KCNBABT told me earlier...
|
|
Mon Jan 16, 2017 3:42 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 302
|
HamsterChops wrote:
Somehow I expect that particular deal would miraculously fall through if Lamb somehow did manage to get the club. As would that 7 figure sum of his own money that he was going to put in.
He's a one in't he!
|
|
Mon Jan 16, 2017 3:43 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25766
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
paulwalker71 wrote:
New owner is moving the club to Wagon Lane. You heard it here first! I know its true because KCNBABT told me earlier...
Handy for me that. Pitch gets a bit damp in winter though.
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Mon Jan 16, 2017 3:45 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 2:25 pm
Posts: 1977
Location: Bradford
|
Like last year you mean? A bit damp pmsl!!
|
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.
|
Mon Jan 16, 2017 3:47 pm
|
Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 229
Location: South of Bratfud
|
We can't get a League team together let alone Union...
|
|
Mon Jan 16, 2017 3:49 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 302
|
How silly are the RFL going to look if ....
A) A deal is not actually done and Chalmers tails off
B) They have to go to another bidder
If we have to sit 2017 out its going to cause them mayhem.
|
|
Mon Jan 16, 2017 3:49 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25766
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
Highlander wrote:
Like last year you mean? A bit damp pmsl!!
It'd be a good leveller.
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Mon Jan 16, 2017 3:51 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25766
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
bowlingboy wrote:
How silly are the RFL going to look if ....
A) A deal is not actually done and Chalmers tails off
B) They have to go to another bidder
If we have to sit 2017 out its going to cause them mayhem.
Time's running out...
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Mon Jan 16, 2017 3:53 pm
|
Joined:
Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pmPosts:
3553Location:
Hornsea
|
bowlingboy wrote:
I don't get the "I know something you don't" mentality, it gets on my tit$.
There is a reason why people have "I know something you don't" mentality, but I'm not allowed to tell you
|
|
Mon Jan 16, 2017 3:55 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 8971
Location: Bradbados
|
Bullseye wrote:
Time's running out...
..and I Get less and less enthusiastic as the hours go by....tick tock tick.tock....
|
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 1972er, andycapp, ATS1, beefy1, bellycouldtackle, Bendybulls, bitterundtwistedbull, bobsmyuncle, bowlingboy, bromleyB, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bullseye, Cassandra, childofthenorthern, Clearwing, Creedy Bull, Dannyboywt, Derwent, djhudds, dr_noangel, Drust, Duckman, dummyrunner, fifty50, Fr13daY, Geoff, Godiswithers, HamsterChops, Highlander, hindle xiii, HiramC, Iggy79, jammle, king benny, Kiyan, linebacker53, LU2, Nelson, Nozzy, Paul124897, paulwalker71, PCollinson1990, PHILISAN, phillgee, Prince, Pumpetypump, RickyF1, ridlerbull, roger daly, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, scarrie, SCONE, Sensei-Bull, Slugger McBatt, St. Enoch, Stockwell & Smales, Terry Price's knee, thepimp007, tigertot, tikkabull, Toga, VanGinger, vbfg, whitters, woolly07 and 566 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|